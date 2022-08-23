Colts Waive C Alex Mollette, RB CJ Verdell

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Aug 23, 2022 at 09:27 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
22_Transaction_1920x1080

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today waived center Alex Mollette and running back CJ Verdell.

Mollette, 6-2, 300 pounds, was most recently signed by the Colts as a free agent on August 2, 2022, after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 52 games (46 starts) at Marshall (2016-21) and earned starts at center, left guard and right guard.

Verdell, 5-7, 202 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he saw action in 37 games (20 starts) at Oregon (2018-21) and totaled 542 carries for 2,929 yards (5.4 avg.) and 27 touchdowns. Verdell also caught 58 passes for 610 yards (10.5 avg.) and three touchdowns.

