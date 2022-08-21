5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Lions Preseason Week 2

2. Sam Ehlinger continued his preseason hot streak.

Sam Ehlinger nine of 11 passes for 136 yards with two touchdowns, and is now 20 of 23 for 241 yards with four touchdowns over two preseason games this year.

"The guy has worked as hard as anybody on our roster in the offseason, in training camp," head coach Frank Reich said. "He is a relentless worker. He is so determined to get better in every aspect of his game. I've mentioned to you guys a couple of times during camp, I think his arm not only looks stronger, I think he's throwing the ball more accurately than he was last year. Not that it was bad last year, I just think he's had a really good training camp."

Ehlinger, at the recommendation of general manager Chris Ballard, spent time during the offseason working with quarterback guru Tom House. Like Reich, he feels like his arm strength has improved, and it showed on his 50-yard touchdown to Dezmon Patmon. He explained, in technical detail, how he's working to improve his arm strength: