Colts' German Safety Marcel Dabo Carrying 'So Much Responsibility' On And Off The Field

Dabo played his first snaps on defense as an NFL player during the Colts' preseason game against the Detroit Lions. 

Aug 20, 2022 at 05:59 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Marcel Dabo

During the Colts' preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, German safety Marcel Dabo played on defense in a football game for the first time since 2021, when he starred as a defensive back European League of Football's Stuttgart Surge.

Dabo, who joined the Colts as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program earlier this year, described his experience playing 33 snaps at safety against the Lions as "crazy," adding: "You can't compare it to football in Europe."

"It's like, if you don't make the tackle, they guy's gone," Dabo said. "It's definitely an awesome feeling."

Dabo recorded three tackles and was targeted in coverage once. He played one special teams snap in the Colts' Week 1 preseason game against the Bills, so Saturday was his first extended action as part of an NFL defense.

"I just feel so blessed because it's such a long way from Germany," Dabo said. "And as an international player, you have so much responsibility for the international community because we want to grow the sport internationally."

Dabo said one of his goals is to help push "American football" to just be known as "football" on the soccer ("football") crazed continent of Europe. He wants to show other kids in Germany that they can make it playing football – the kind on the gridiron, not the pitch.

But Dabo knows he has a ton of work to do behind the scenes with the Colts to reach that goal. The Colts, though, have had their eye on athletic Dabo for a while – he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 39-inch vertical at the NFL's international scouting combine in London last year.

And Dabo has a tremendous opportunity ahead of him: He's eligible for the NFL's international player practice squad exemption this year, which would allow the Colts to carry him as an extra player on their practice squad (he could also be elevated to the active roster as well). When he returns to practice at Grand Park next week, he'll do so having gained valuable experience in an NFL game.

"Literally every day, every practice is a game to me," Dabo said. "You can't compare it to football in Europe — every day there's so much pressure that goes with American football because what people see on TV is just a game, but what really happens behind the scenes — that's really football.

"... You have to approach every rep as if it were your last. Because every rep could be your last."

Related Content

news

Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan Shine As Colts' Wide Receiver Competition Kicks Into Gear In Preseason Game vs. Lions

Patmon caught five passes for 103 yards while Strachan had three catches for 45 yards – and both players had touchdowns – in the Colts' 27-26 loss to the Detroit Lions Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Colts vs. Lions, Preseason Week 2

The Colts will host the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday for their second preseason game of 2022. Here's everything you need to know before kickoff.

news

Postcards From Camp: What Matt Ryan Sees In Alec Pierce, Update On Drew Ogletree

The Colts wrapped up joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Here's what you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park.

news

Colts Place Tight End Drew Ogletree On Injured Reserve

Ogletree, the sixth-round pick was in the midst of an impressive training camp, suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Detroit Lions.

news

Nyheim Hines Is Living The Vision Colts RB Coach Scottie Montgomery Had For Him A Decade Ago

The dynamic Colts running back and second-year running backs coach go back a long ways.

news

Colts Owner And CEO Jim Irsay Looks Toward 'Another Generation Of Greatness'

Irsay also discussed quarterback Matt Ryan during a visit with the media on Wednesday at Grand Park.

news

Postcards From Camp: Offense Shines In Joint Practice With Lions; TE Drew Ogletree Suffers Injury

The Colts held their first of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday at Grand Park, with the offense making plenty of plays throughout the day.

news

Rookie Watch: Colts Pleased With Bernhard Raimann, Alec Pierce's Preseason Debuts

Members of the Colts' rookie class got their first taste of preseason action last weekend in Buffalo, and will be challenged this week with the Detroit Lions in town for joint practices.

news

Postcards From Camp: What Colts Hope To Gain From Joint Practices With Detroit Lions

The Colts will hold joint practices with the Lions Wednesday and Thursday at Grand Park.

news

Colts Release WR Isaiah Ford, Waive T Brandon Kemp, CB Alexander Myres, WR Michael Young Jr. In First Roster Cuts Of Training Camp

The Colts' active roster is now at 86 players.

news

What Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Means When He Says 'Every Play Is Designed To Score'

There's much more that goes into Taylor's mindset than meets the eye.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising