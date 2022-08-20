Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan Shine As Colts' Wide Receiver Competition Kicks Into Gear In Preseason Game vs. Lions

The plays made by Patmon and Strachan on Saturday will continue to push the team's wide receiver competition forward. Especially because those plays came in a game setting.

"Whenever you execute in a game it just ups the confidence like crazy," quarterback Nick Foles said. "It's one thing to do it in practice, but to do it when the lights are on — preseason, regular season, whatever it is — it's always a good feeling because it's just a different level of competition when you're out there actually playing in a game as opposed to practice. So seeing our receivers do a good job out there, make some big plays, Dez and Mike particularly, I thought they had a great afternoon."

Patmon explained his confidence after the game, too.

"I feel like as long as I am out there making plays, that gives faith and promise in the coaching staff that they can keep throwing me the ball, and I can go out there and continue to make plays," Patmon said. "So, it felt great."

Patmon, Strachan and the rest of the Colts' wide receivers will return to Grand Park for the final week of training camp – a walkthrough on Monday, then practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Then the Colts will wrap up the preseason with a night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

And three days later, it'll be decision time on 56th Street: The Colts will trim their roster to 53 players ahead of the season opener against the Houston Texans on Sept. 11.

So as the Colts' wide receiver competition hits crunch time, it does so with a couple of guys involved having shown out in Saturday's preseason game.