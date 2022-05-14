Rookie Minicamp Notebook: Alec Pierce Stands Out, Michael Young Jr. Looks To Follow In Uncle's Footsteps With Colts

Undrafted wide receiver Michael Young Jr., who teamed up with second-round pick Alec Pierce at Cincinnati, is the nephew of former Colts Super Bowl-winning running back Joseph Addai. 

May 14, 2022
Michael Young Jr

Day 2 recap: The Colts wrapped up rookie minicamp Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Second-round wide receiver Alec Pierce made a number of impressive catches in the red zone after leaving Friday's practice after a bit of dehydration, and he felt like he accomplished building the early part of a foundation for the coming weeks and months. "You gotta study a lot, do a lot of things on your own to get ready," Pierce said. "They throw a lot at you."

He would know: One of the 22 undrafted free agents the Colts signed on Friday is wide receiver Michael Young Jr., who played with Pierce at Cincinnati in 2020 and 2021.

  • "He's tough, he's competitive, he's gritty, he works hard – he has a blue collar mentality," Young said of Pierce. "You saw today he has terrific hands. I can go on and on, but it would be like a 20 minute interview."
  • Pierce caught 52 passes for 884 yards with eight touchdowns in 2021.

All in the family: Young's uncle is former Colts running back Joseph Addai, who won a Super Bowl and earned a Pro Bowl bid in his six seasons in Indianapolis (2006-2011).

  • Young's first call when he decided to sign with the Colts was to Addai, who told him: "They're gonna take good care of you." Addai, of course, played with Young's wide receivers coach – Reggie Wayne – in each of his six seasons in Indianapolis.
  • Young caught 67 passes for 724 yards with six touchdowns over 29 collegiate games with Boise State, Notre Dame and Cincinnati.

Rookie Minicamp - Day 2 - 2022

Photos from the second day of rookie minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

