Rookie Minicamp Notebook: Alec Pierce Stands Out, Michael Young Jr. Looks To Follow In Uncle's Footsteps With Colts

Day 2 recap: The Colts wrapped up rookie minicamp Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Second-round wide receiver Alec Pierce made a number of impressive catches in the red zone after leaving Friday's practice after a bit of dehydration, and he felt like he accomplished building the early part of a foundation for the coming weeks and months. "You gotta study a lot, do a lot of things on your own to get ready," Pierce said. "They throw a lot at you."
He would know: One of the 22 undrafted free agents the Colts signed on Friday is wide receiver Michael Young Jr., who played with Pierce at Cincinnati in 2020 and 2021.
- "He's tough, he's competitive, he's gritty, he works hard – he has a blue collar mentality," Young said of Pierce. "You saw today he has terrific hands. I can go on and on, but it would be like a 20 minute interview."
- Pierce caught 52 passes for 884 yards with eight touchdowns in 2021.
All in the family: Young's uncle is former Colts running back Joseph Addai, who won a Super Bowl and earned a Pro Bowl bid in his six seasons in Indianapolis (2006-2011).
- Young's first call when he decided to sign with the Colts was to Addai, who told him: "They're gonna take good care of you." Addai, of course, played with Young's wide receivers coach – Reggie Wayne – in each of his six seasons in Indianapolis.
- Young caught 67 passes for 724 yards with six touchdowns over 29 collegiate games with Boise State, Notre Dame and Cincinnati.
Photos from the second day of rookie minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.