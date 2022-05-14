Rookie Minicamp Notebook: Alec Pierce Stands Out, Michael Young Jr. Looks To Follow In Uncle's Footsteps With Colts

Day 2 recap: The Colts wrapped up rookie minicamp Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Second-round wide receiver Alec Pierce made a number of impressive catches in the red zone after leaving Friday's practice after a bit of dehydration, and he felt like he accomplished building the early part of a foundation for the coming weeks and months. "You gotta study a lot, do a lot of things on your own to get ready," Pierce said. "They throw a lot at you."