Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 14

After 13 games, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with a 7-6 record. 

Dec 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Division Standings as of Week 14

Though the Colts lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, they still find themselves in the thick of the competitive AFC playoff race. They currently have a 7-6 record and are the seventh seed in the AFC.

It also didn't hurt that the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans lost this Sunday as well, leading to no changes to the AFC South standings. So, there's still a chance that the Colts can bring home their first AFC South title since 2014 despite being swept by the division-leading Jaguars.

While they have the same record as the Texans, the Colts are higher in the standings because they beat them in Week 2, giving them the head-to-head advantage. The Colts will host the Texans in Week 18 in a game that could have major playoff implications.

Here are the AFC South Standings as of December 12:

Table inside Article
Team Record Division Record
Jacksonville Jaguars 8-5 4-1
Indianapolis Colts 7-6 3-2
Houston Texans 7-6 1-2
Tennessee Titans 5-8 0-3

The Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Saturday.

Here is their full remaining schedule:

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Week 18: vs. Houston Texans (7-6)

The Titans host the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Here is the Titans' full remaining schedule:

Week 15: vs. Houston Texans (7-6)

Week 16: vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

Week 17: at Houston Texans (7-6)

Week 18: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

Here is the Texans' full remaining schedule:

Week 15: at Tennessee Titans (5-8)

Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns (8-5)

Week 17: vs. Tennessee Titans (5-8)

Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The Jaguars will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Here is the Jaguars' full remaining schedule:

Week 15: vs. Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

Week 16: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers (1-12)

Week 18: at Tennessee Titans (5-8)

