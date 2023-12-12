Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 14

Though the Colts lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, they still find themselves in the thick of the competitive AFC playoff race. They currently have a 7-6 record and are the seventh seed in the AFC.

It also didn't hurt that the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans lost this Sunday as well, leading to no changes to the AFC South standings. So, there's still a chance that the Colts can bring home their first AFC South title since 2014 despite being swept by the division-leading Jaguars.

While they have the same record as the Texans, the Colts are higher in the standings because they beat them in Week 2, giving them the head-to-head advantage. The Colts will host the Texans in Week 18 in a game that could have major playoff implications.