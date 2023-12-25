AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 17 but do not completely control postseason destiny

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 even with their Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but could slip out of the playoffs even if they win out. 

Dec 24, 2023 at 07:15 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Key Week 16 results:

  • Falcons 29, Colts 10: No. 7 seed Colts fall to 8-7
  • Buccaneers 30, Jaguars 12: AFC South-leading Jaguars fall to 8-7
  • Browns 36, Texans 22: No. 5 Browns improve to 10-5, No. 8 seed Texans fall to 8-7
  • Bills 24, Chargers 22: No. 6 seed Bills improve to 9-6
  • Steelers 34, Bengals 11: No. 9 seed Steelers improve to 8-7, No. 10 seed Bengals improve fall to 8-7
  • Broncos vs. Patriots (TBD, Sunday night)

AFC Standings (*denotes division leader; Broncos and Patriots play Sunday night; Ravens, Chiefs, Raiders play on Monday)

  1. Baltimore Ravens (11-3)*
  2. Miami Dolphins (11-4)*
  3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)*
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7)*
  5. Cleveland Browns (10-5)
  6. Buffalo Bills (9-6)
  7. Indianapolis Colts (8-7)
  8. Houston Texans (8-7)
  9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)
  10. Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)
  11. Denver Broncos (7-7)
  12. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
  13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)
  14. Tennessee Titans (5-10)
  15. New York Jets (6-9)
  16. New England Patriots (3-11)

Current Tiebreakers

With more than two teams tied for the No. 7 seed, and no team having a head-to-head sweep over the teams with the same record, the Colts own the AFC No. 7 seed thanks to their 6-4 conference record. However, both the Colts and Texans own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers, which is why Pittsburgh – even at 6-5 in the AFC, a half-game better than the 5-5 Texans, are behind Houston in the standings.

The tiebreakers don't totally matter right now, though, because the Colts don't control their own destiny even if they win out. There's only one circumstance where the Colts go 10-7 and don't make the playoffs:

  • The Jaguars go 2-0
  • The Bills go 2-0
  • The Browns go at least 1-1
  • The Steelers and Broncos lose at least one game
  • The Bengals go 2-0

In this scenario, the Colts and Bengals are the only two teams with 10-7 records and are behind the Browns and Bills in the AFC playoff standings. Because the Bengals own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts, they would get the AFC No. 7 seed, and the Colts would not make the playoffs.

Note: This post will be updated after the Broncos-Patriots game, but the Colts would remain the AFC No. 7 seed regardless of the outcome of that game.

Remaining Schedules (key head-to-head games in bold)

Colts (8-7):

  • Week 17: vs. Raiders (6-8)
  • Week 18: vs. Texans (8-7)

Jaguars (8-7):

  • Week 17: vs. Panthers (2-13)
  • Week 18: at Titans (5-10)

Browns (10-5):

  • Week 17: vs. Jets (6-9)
  • Week 18: at Bengals (8-7)

Bills (9-6):

  • Week 17: vs. Patriots (3-11)
  • Week 18: at Dolphins (10-4)

Texans (8-7):

  • Week 17: vs. Titans (5-10)
  • Week 18: at Colts (8-7)

Steelers (8-7):

  • Week 17: at Seahawks (8-7)
  • Week 18: at Ravens (11-3)

Bengals (8-7):

  • Week 17: at Chiefs (9-5)
  • Week 18: vs. Browns (10-5)

Broncos (7-7):

  • Week 16: vs. Patriots (3-11)
  • Week 17: vs. Chargers (5-10)
  • Week 18: at Raiders (6-8)

Playoff odds

The playoff odds for each wild card contender (right now, any team with at least seven wins) via the New York Times' Upshot playoff predictor:

  1. Browns (99%, up from 88% last week)
  2. Bills (83%, up from 69% last week)
  3. Colts (53% up from 52% last week)
  4. Texans (35%, down from 55% last week)
  5. Bengals (11%, down from 34% last week)
  6. Steelers (9%, up from 3% last week)
  7. Broncos (TBD)

And the AFC South odds after all three contending teams lost on Sunday:

  1. Jaguars (79%)
  2. Colts (12%)
  3. Texans (9%)

Interested in playoff tickets? Visit the Colts Playoff Central for the most up-to-date information.

Related Content

news

AFC South Standings hold firm following losses by Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

With the Colts' loss on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, they are 8-7 and second in the AFC South.
news

After loss to Falcons, Colts' focus turns inward as AFC playoff race gets tighter

The Colts lost, 29-10, to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday but retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed – for now. 
news

In NFL's Year of the Backup QB, Gardner Minshew II's competitiveness and next-play mindset have Colts firmly in AFC playoff race

The Colts are 6-4 with Gardner Minshew II as their starting quarterback, and enter Week 16 as the AFC's No. 7 seed. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended by NFL for rest of 2023 season following hit on Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. 

Pittman exited the Colts' Week 15 win over the Steelers with a concussion following the hit. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 15

After 14 games, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with an 8-6 record. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 16 as AFC South race gets tighter

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed with their Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and moved within one game of the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South. 
news

Colts' trust in D.J. Montgomery shines after Michael Pittman Jr.'s scary exit in Week 15 win over Steelers

Montgomery caught his first career touchdown in the Colts' 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. 
news

How Shane Steichen's Colts didn't flinch, again, and planted their flag firmly in AFC playoff race with Week 15 win over Steelers

The Colts overcame several injuries to key players on offense to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-13, on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Week 15 viewing guide: Who Colts fans should root for in AFC playoff race on Saturday, Sunday

With the Colts playing in a standalone timeslot on Saturday afternoon, there will be plenty of opportunities for scoreboard watching this weekend. Here's what you need to know – and who you should root for – with an eye on the Colts' playoff odds. 
news

NFL to expand to hosting 8 international games per season beginning in 2025

The Colts have played two regular season games outside North America, both of which were considered road games: 2016 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and in November against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising