Colts encouraged by weapons, protection around Anthony Richardson after selecting Adonai Mitchell, Matt Goncalves on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

Mitchell said he envisions his get-behind-the-defense speed and substantial catch radius as allowing Richardson to not feel like he has to be perfect on every play, and the Colts see Mitchell as a strong complement to the pass-catchers they already have for Richardson.

"I think he will help us – we are not expecting him to be Superman right away," Ballard said. "I think he expects himself to be Superman right away, but we don't expect that. We expect him to come in and develop. We've got a good group. (Michael) Pittman (Jr.) is back and he's hungry. You've got Josh Downs in year two who we thought had a great rookie year. We've got (Alec) Pierce who we think is going to take another step. We get Ashton Dulin back. We think we've got a really good group."

Add in a tight end room Ballard emphasized the Colts feel good about and an expected big season from running back Jonathan Taylor – Ballard's mentioned that a few times now – and the Colts are confident in the state of their skill position players surrounding Richardson (with the potential for more talent to be added on Day 3 and in undrafted free agency). Dropping Mitchell into that group on Friday only added to those encouraging vibes.

"He's got work to do, but he is really skilled," Ballard said. "He's a really skilled athlete. Like any wideout that comes in this league, it's an adjustment period because the coverage is tighter. You have to be better and more detailed on your route running. He's extremely skilled – there's not a lot he can't do athletically. We'll see how he comes along."