Register for the Colts 5K Run/Walk today!

Participants have exclusive opportunity to finish race on 50-yard line of Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 19

May 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM
Registration for the 11th annual Indianapolis Colts 5K Run/Walk – presented by Indiana University Health and sponsored in part by WTTV-TV CBS4 and Meijer – and the Fun Run is now open at Colts5K.com.

Register today at Colts5K.com

All in-person events will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sat., August 19:

  • "In-person" 5K Run/Walk. For a $40 registration fee, participants will have the opportunity to finish the race on the 50-yard line and enjoy a post-race celebration with awards, live music, food, and drink specials. Participants also receive a finisher T-shirt, medal, and a ticket to the Colts' home preseason game vs. Chicago. Registration prices will increase after June 23. All registrations before July 14 include packet mailing at no additional cost.
  • "Virtual" 5K Run/Walk. For $35, fans anywhere may participate and are encouraged to record their times as they virtually race with other fans, Colts Cheerleaders, mascot "Blue" and others. The fee also includes a finisher T-shirt and medal.
  • Fun Run. For $40, kids may compete in the run and receive a finisher T-shirt, medal, and a ticket to the Colts' home preseason game vs. Chicago.

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

Free parking is available in the South Lot while space is available.

WHEN: Sat., Aug. 19

  • 6 – 7:30 a.m. – Packet pick-up and on-site registration
  • 8 a.m. – Races begin
  • 9:30 a.m. – Play 60 Fun Run begins
  • 9 – 11:30 a.m. – Post-race celebration

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, which funds community causes and organizations across Indianapolis and Indiana. Funds will specifically support the development of the Colts Flag Football movement, creating accessible opportunities for all ages and genders.

About Indiana University Health. Named among the "Best Hospitals in America" by U.S. News & World Report for 24 consecutive years, Indiana University Health is dedicated to providing a unified standard of preeminent, patient-centered care. A unique partnership with Indiana University School of Medicine – one of the nation's leading medical schools – gives our highly skilled physicians access to innovative treatments using the latest research and technology. Learn more at www.iuhealth.org.

