Get To Know The 2021 Indianapolis Colts: 53 Stats, Observations And Quotes About 53-Man Roster

Carson Wentz
- Position: Quarterback
- Number: 2
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 237
- College: North Dakota State
Jacob Eason
- Position: Quarterback
- Number: 9
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 6-6
- Weight: 231
- College: Washington
Quote: "I have all the trust in the world in Jacob," wide receiver Parris Campbell said. "Everybody on this (Zoom media) call has seen Jacob make strides from preseason (Game) 1 to preseason 3. I could honestly say he stepped up in a big way with Carson being out and just, you can tell he's seeing things faster, he's playing faster, he knows what he's doing, the way he's making calls in the huddle, he's making checks. I've really seen Jacob get better throughout camp and I think we can all attest to that. Confidence (is) very high in him."
Sam Ehlinger (injured reserve)
- Position: Quarterback
- Number: 4
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 222
- College: Texas
Observation: Ehlinger suffered a knee sprain in the Colts' preseason finale that will not require surgery but landed him on injured reserve on Sept. 2. Prior to his injury, though, Ehlinger impressed coaches and teammates with his ability to take in information pre-snap to simplify things post-snap during training camp. The sixth-round pick threw for 11,436 yards and rushed for 1,903 yards over his four years as the University of Texas' starting quarterback.
Nyheim Hines
- Position: Running back
- Number: 21
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 5-9
- Weight: 196
- College: North Carolina State
Quote: "Every year I've been in the NFL I've heard all the thing, oh, gadget guy, too little to run in between the tackles," Hines said. "So I think last year was a good first step because I hate when people call me a gadget guy. I am not a gadget guy. I'm a football player."
Marlon Mack
- Position: Running back
- Number: 25
- Years with Colts: 5
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 210
- College: South Florida
Quote: "I know Coach Frank (Reich) – those guys are going to cook something good for us," Mack said. "I know it is only one ball but those guys are going to take care of each one of us. We know we are going to make it work. As long as we get to that one thing, that one main goal – that Super Bowl – I think we are going to all be good and happy with it."
Jonathan Taylor
- Position: Running back
- Number: 28
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 5-10
- Weight: 226
- College: Wisconsin
Stat + Quote: Taylor last year became one of two rookie running backs in NFL history to have at 1,100+ rushing yards, average 5+ yards per carry, 10+ rushing touchdowns and 35+ receptions (the other is Saquon Barkley). "He's almost just picked up where he was from the end of the season and you can tell it's even quicker now," offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. "He looks really good."
Jordan Wilkins
- Position: Running back
- Number: 20
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 216
- College: Ole Miss
Stat + Quote: Wilkins set a career high with 89 yards on 20 carries in the Colts' 41-21 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 8 of the 2020 season. "I'm a big Jordan Wilkins fan," coach Frank Reich said. "Jordan is incredibly talented."
Parris Campbell
- Position: Wide receiver
- Number: 1
- Years with Colts: 3
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 208
- College: Ohio State
Observation: Campbell came through training camp healthy and looked quick and explosive, highlighted by his 37-yard reception in the Colts' first preseason game. The Colts felt like Campbell was coming on strong last year, and he opened the 2020 season with six catches for 70 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 2.
Ashton Dulin
- Position: Wide receiver
- Number: 16
- Years with Colts: 3
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 215
- College: Malone
Stat: Dulin has been a core special teamer since signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2019. His 396 special teams snaps over the last two years rank only behind Zaire Franklin (700), George Odum (679), Matthew Adams (455) and Rigoberto Sanchez (401) on the team since 2019.
T.Y. Hilton (injured reserve)
- Position: Wide receiver
- Number: 13
- Years with Colts: 10
- Height: 5-10
- Weight: 183
- College: Florida International
Observation + Quote: Hilton underwent a neck procedure last week and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2, but the Colts expect him back in 2021. The 31-year-old had a strong preseason, and is 640 yards away from 10,000 in his career.
"I always knew T.Y. was a great player, but what I've really enjoyed watching is what a great leader he is and how hard he works physically," coach Frank Reich said. "But just how great a teammate he is. I'm sure he's got a selfish bone in his body because we all do, but when we're out on the practice field and out in games, I feel like he's an incredibly unselfish player."
Zach Pascal
- Position: Wide receiver
- Number: 14
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 214
- College: Old Dominion
Quote: "I don't feel established at all. But I feel like that's a blessing for me," Pascal said. "I feel like I always have this chip on my shoulder to get better. Something could look good but I'm always trying to find a way that I can make that better."
Michael Pittman Jr.
- Position: Wide receiver
- Number: 11
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 223
- College: USC
Quote: "I just love the way he plays football," tight end Jack Doyle said. "Obviously he's got so much ability but the way he plays football is something that you want to teach people how to play that way. He plays so hard, physical and has fun out there and is a super competitive guy."
Mike Strachan
- Position: Wide receiver
- Number: 17
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 225
- College: Charleston (W.V.)
Observation: The 6-foot-5, 225 pound Strachan made plays both at Grand Park and in the Colts' three preseason games (10 catches, 130 yards). The jump in competition from D-II Charleston (W.V.) to the NFL — and with a full year off, as Strachan's season was postponed in 2020 — did not look too great for the seventh-round Bahamian wide receiver.
Mo Alie-Cox
- Position: Tight end
- Number: 81
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 267
- College: Virginia Commonwealth
Quote: "I think I grew a lot, especially just having confidence to go out there and prove to myself I could do it and give the coaches confidence that I could – they put me in that position so I could produce," Alie-Cox said. "I think next year, just make more progress in my route running, give them more confidence to put me out there on more pass plays because I think when I had an opportunity I think I did well."
Jack Doyle
- Position: Tight end
- Number: 84
- Years with Colts: 9
- Height: 6-6
- Weight: 262
- College: Western Kentucky
Stat: Among Indiana natives to play for the Colts since 1984, Doyle ranks No. 1 in games played (114), No. 1 in receptions (266), No. 1 in receiving touchdowns (21) and No. 2 in receiving yards (2,247).
Kylen Granson
- Position: Tight end
- Number: 83
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 242
- College: SMU
Stat: Granson averaged 16.1 yards per reception (78 catches, 1,257 yards) with 14 touchdowns over his two seasons at SMU. Expect him to fill in for Trey Burton as the Colts' "move" tight end.
Julién Davenport
- Position: Tackle
- Number: 73
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-7
- Weight: 315
- College: Bucknell
Observation + Quote: If Eric Fisher is not ready to play Week 1, expect Davenport to start at left tackle. "Getting to talk to him I really like his mentality and confidence about himself," left guard Quenton Nelson said. "A little bit more on the quiet side but getting to know him, the guy can play."
Eric Fisher (Reserve/COVID-19)
- Position: Left tackle
- Number: 79
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-7
- Weight: 315
- College: Central Michigan
Observation + Quote: Fisher began training camp on the PUP list, the result of the Achilles' injury he suffered in January's AFC Championship, and is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. "I thought I was playing at one of the highest levels I've played at," Fisher said when asked about his 2020 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, which was the highest graded (by Pro Football Focus) of his career.
Will Fries
- Position: Guard
- Number: 75
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-6
- Weight: 309
- College: Penn State
Observation: Fries, a seventh-round pick in 2021, played both guard and tackle in college but also saw some snaps at center during the preseason.
Mark Glowinski
- Position: Right guard
- Number: 64
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 310
- College: West Virginia
Quote: "It's unreal — having the opportunity to have the same guys together and just being able to keep working and trusting one another and grow as a group," Glowinski said on the Colts' offensive line. "We still find ways to learn from one another and make it interesting. We're still able to use the same jokes and still laugh and stuff like that. It's kind of funny being able to be together for this long but we're just working. Like I would say every year, you're working on the same blocks and everything. You just find another way to get better at those and you can keep developing new ways to do your job. It's pretty cool to be able to be with all those guys for that long though."
Ryan Kelly
- Position: Center
- Number: 78
- Years with Colts: 6
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 307
- College: Alabama
Stat: Kelly was one of four regular starting centers to allow 12 or fewer pressures in 2020, per Pro Football Focus; he also was one of four regular starting centers to be penalized just once. Kelly played 1,007 snaps last season.
Quenton Nelson
- Position: Left guard
- Number: 56
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 330
- College: Notre Dame
Stat: Nelson is one of five players in the last 50 years to be named a first-team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, joining Earl Campbell, Keith Jackson, Barry Sanders and Lawrence Taylor.
Chris Reed
- Position: Guard
- Number: 62
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 300
- College: Minnesota State
Observation: Reed, a 14-game starter for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, played well in place of Quenton Nelson while the All-Pro left guard was out with a foot injury for most of training camp. He also took some snaps at center after injuries to Ryan Kelly and Danny Pinter and enters 2021 as a player the Colts feel they can rely on if he needs to step in this season.
Danny Pinter
- Position: Guard/center
- Number: 63
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 306
- College: Ball State
Observation + Quote: Pinter suffered an injury during training camp but did not go on injured reserve to start the season. "Danny Pinter was doing really well before he got hurt, he was doing a great job," left guard Quenton Nelson said. "He trained really hard this offseason."
Matt Pryor
- Position: Tackle
- Number: 69
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-7
- Weight: 332
- College: TCU
Stat: Pryor is one of the biggest guys in the NFL, and was one of 13 players to be at least 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds to play in 2020. Pryor was acquired from the Eagles last week and played left guard, right guard and right tackle over his three years in Philadelphia.
Braden Smith
- Position: Right tackle
- Number: 72
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-6
- Weight: 315
- College: Auburn
Stat: Smith, who signed a contract extension in July, was one of three tackles to play at least 900 snaps and not allow a sack in 2020, per PFF.
DeForest Buckner
- Position: Defensive tackle
- Number: 99
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 6-7
- Weight: 295
- College: Oregon
Quote: "I can't say enough good things about Buckner," general manager Chris Ballard said. "What luck? Really. What luck? Human being, leader, worker, player – I mean, everything. All of it. All of it. We're here in Indy, but this guy is as good as any defensive player in the National Football League. I mean, he's good and he stands for all the right things. It's been fun to watch him really take that room over."
Taylor Stallworth
- Position: Defensive tackle
- Number: 95
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 305
- College: South Carolina
Observation: Stallworth returns for his second season with the Colts after providing important depth on the interior of the defensive line in 2020. He spent the first two years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints before landing in Indianapolis last year.
Grover Stewart
- Position: Defensive tackle
- Number: 90
- Years with Colts: 5
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 315
- College: Albany State
Quote: "I want to have that Pro Bowl title to my name," Stewart said. "That's what I'm working for this year. Because a lot of people don't know me. But they're going to get to know me."
Chris Williams
- Position: Defensive tackle
- Number: 66
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 302
- College: Wagner
Quote: "Chris Williams right now, I mean he's playing with his hair on fire," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said in mid-August. "He's taking all the coaching. He's put in a lot of work this offseason out here with Rob Mathis and I can see it coming to fruition this training camp –the two days with the Panthers, in the game and these past couple days he's really been growing as a player inside and it's been fun to see."
Antwaun Woods
- Position: Defensive tackle
- Number: 96
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 310
- College: USC
Observation: Woods brings 32 games of starting experience — gained from 2018-2020 with the Dallas Cowboys — to the Colts' defensive line after signing as a free agent this spring.
Ben Banogu
- Position: Defensive end
- Number: 52
- Years with Colts: 3
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 252
- College: TCU
Observation + Quote: Banogu had a tremendous training camp and was a disruptive force in the Colts' second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. His preseason ascension ahead of his third year in the NFL was one of the most positive developments in August. "It's hard to play really good the whole camp," Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus said. "It just is because it's a long camp. I thought he was pretty consistent all the way through and I thought he did a nice job in terms of consistency."
Tyquan Lewis
- Position: Defensive end/tackle
- Number: 94
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 277
- College: Ohio State
Stat + Quote: Lewis set career highs in 2020 with four sacks and eight tackles for a loss. "I thought Tyquan really came on last year and played good football and we think he can play good football for us," general manager Chris Ballard said.
Al-Quadin Muhammed
- Position: Defensive end
- Number: 97
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 250
- College: Miami (Fla.)
Stat: Muhammed is one of nine players to appear in at least 47 of the Colts' 48 regular season games from 2018-2020; the other are Quenton Nelson, Anthony Walker, Nyheim Hines, Zach Pascal, Grover Stewart, Luke Rhodes, George Odum and Zaire Franklin.
Dayo Odeyingbo (Reserve/Non-Football Injury)
- Position: Defensive end
- Number: 54
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-6
- Weight: 276
- College: Vanderbilt
Observation + Quote: Odeyingbo is on the Non-Football Injury list because he suffered his Achilles' injury training for the Senior Bowl (if it happened in an NFL game/practice, as was the case with Eric Fisher, he would've been on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform). The Colts are pleased with Odeyingbo's progress in his recovery from that injury, though: "He's making good progress considering where he was with (Eric) Fisher," coach Frank Reich said on Aug. 23. "I think everything is kind of paralleling the course. We feel very optimistic and positive about what he's doing. It's funny you said that. I was just saying the same thing to Chris (Ballard) yesterday, 'Man, I just want to see that next step for him too.' I think we're getting close, but he's making good progress."
Kwity Paye
- Position: Defensive end
- Number: 51
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 261
- College: Michigan
Observation + Quote: Paye had a tremendous preseason, notching sacks in both games in which he played while impressing teammates and coaches with his work ethic, motor and effectiveness during his first NFL training camp. "You can see him processing that information as it's going in," defensive line coach Brian Baker said. "And he's able to give it back to you — Kwity, what are they doing, what are you doing, that kind of thing, what happened on that snap,. Well, I did this, he did that. That is really unique. I've coached some experienced guys that could not — they don't have a clue what just happened. And this kid knows right away as a rookie."
Isaac Rochell
- Position: Defensive end
- Number: 91
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 280
- College: Notre Dame
Observation: Rochell spent the last four years with the Los Angeles Chargers and didn't miss a game between 2018-2020. The Notre Dame alum tallied 9 1/2 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss during his time with the Chargers.
Kemoko Turay
- Position: Defensive end
- Number: 57
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 248
- College: Rutgers
Observation + Quote: Turay flashed during training camp and finished the preseason with a strong game against the Detroit Lions. "He worked really hard during the offseason, our trainers did a great job, our medical staff did a great job, kid did a great job," defensive line coach Brian Baker said.
Matthew Adams
- Position: Linebacker
- Number: 49
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 229
- College: Houston
Observation: Adams is a core special teamer — he's played 751 special teams snaps since being drafted in 2018 — and while he didn't play a snap on defense last year, he played 319 snaps in 2018 and 2019.
Zaire Franklin
- Position: Linebacker
- Number: 44
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 235
- College: Syracuse
Stat: Franklin led the Colts in special teams snaps in 2020 (354) and 2019 (346). He'll take on a larger role in the Colts' defense in 2021, though, as the No. 1 Sam linebacker in Matt Eberflus' base 4-3 defense.
Jordan Glasgow
- Position: Linebacker
- Number: 59
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 226
- College: Michigan
Observation: Glasgow was one of three Colts' rookie special teamers to be named to the NFL's 2020 All-Rookie team, joining returner Isaiah Rodgers and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
Darius Leonard
- Position: Linebacker
- Number: 53
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 230
- College: South Carolina State
Quote: "When you get drafted, you play for that second contract," Leonard said. "… Now after I signed the second one, I'm not just playing for that second contract. I'm playing for the next one. I gotta do more, how can I help this defense, how can I help this team win and get a Super Bowl. That's the ultimate goal."
Bobby Okereke
- Position: Linebacker
- Number: 58
- Years with Colts: 3
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 235
- College: Stanford
Observation + Quote: Okereke had one of the most impressive training camps of anyone on the Colts, with a handful of interceptions and a consistently disruptive impact in the middle of the defense. He's slid in nicely to being the Colts' full-time Mike linebacker after Anthony Walker left in free agency. "Bobby understands the defense, he's very demonstrative in his calls," defensive line coach Brian Baker said. "Really appreciate that young man. The front respects the way he calls the defense, they trust him because he's really smart and he's really conscientious about understanding what's going on up front and how we have to play. Walk was the same way, so from that standpoint there's no change."
E.J. Speed
- Position: Linebacker
- Number: 45
- Years with Colts: 3
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 224
- College: Tarleton State
Observation + quote: Speed played well with Darius Leonard (ankle) out for the early part of training camp, and was especially noticeable in coverage. "I think this year, this camp, has been the biggest growth for E.J. going forward just from me observing him," defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said.
T.J. Carrie
- Position: Cornerback
- Number: 38
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 204
- College: Ohio
Stat: Carrie, in his first year with the Colts, held opposing quarterbacks to an 80.2 passer rating with two interceptions and six pass break-ups when throwing his way in 2020, per Pro Football Focus.
BoPete Keyes
- Position: Cornerback
- Number: 33
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 202
- College: Tulane
Observation: The Colts added Keyes on waivers after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Keyes, a 2020 seventh round pick, played 79 snaps at cornerback last season.
Kenny Moore II
- Position: Cornerback
- Number: 23
- Years with Colts: 5
- Height: 5-9
- Weight: 190
- College: Valdosta State
Stat: Moore led all cornerbacks with three interceptions while defending the slot in 2020; his 79.0 passer rating allowed ranked second from the slot, per Pro Football Focus. Moore also chipped in with two sacks and eight pressures and returns in 2021 as one of the NFL's most dynamic cornerbacks.
Xavier Rhodes
- Position: Cornerback
- Number: 27
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 218
- College: Florida State
Stat: Rhodes ranked in the top 10 among qualified cornerbacks in 2020 in yards allowed (7th, 508), YAC allowed (6th, 130), receptions allowed (4th, 38), passer rating allowed (8th, 79.2), snaps per reception allowed (4th, 14.6) and yards allowed per snap (8th, 0.92).
Isaiah Rodgers
- Position: Cornerback
- Number: 34
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 5-10
- Weight: 170
- College: Massachusetts
Stat: Rodgers was one of four players to return a kickoff for a touchdown in 2020 and ranked third in the NFL with an average of 28.8 yards per return, earning him a spot on the 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team.
Rock Ya-Sin
- Position: Cornerback
- Number: 26
- Years with Colts: 3
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 190
- College: Temple
Stat: Ya-Sin became the third Colts player to record an interception of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last November, joining Darius Butler (2016) and Jerraud Powers (2012).
Chris Wilcox
- Position: Cornerback
- Number: 40
- Years with Colts: 1
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 195
- College: BYU
Observation: The Colts claimed Wilcox off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wilcox did not play in the NFL last year.
Julian Blackmon
- Position: Safety
- Number: 32
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 187
- College: Utah
Quote: "My legs were just so heavy at the end of the year," Blackmon said. "I feel like going through the ACL (injury) and having to rehab and then getting into everything – by November, December I was kind of regressing. This year I'm excited because I got to be able to have spring, got to train in the offseason (and) get my legs right. It's really going to be a good year."
George Odum
- Position: Safety
- Number: 30
- Years with Colts: 4
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 202
- College: Central Arkansas
Observation: Odum returns in 2021 as one of the NFL's best special teams aces. The 27-year-old earned first-team AP All-Pro honors as a special teamer in 2020.
Khari Willis
- Position: Safety
- Number: 37
- Years with Colts: 3
- Height: 5-11
- Weight: 213
- College: Michigan State
Stat: Willis was one of the surest tacklers among safeties in 2020, posting the sixth-lowest missed tackle rate (6.2 percent) in the NFL while ranking 10th in run stops (28). Willis also picked off two passes, had four pass break-ups and limited opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 88.8, per Pro Football Focus.
Rodrigo Blankenship
- Position: Kicker
- Number: 3
- Years with Colts: 2
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 184
- College: Georgia
Observation + Quote: Blankenship held off kicker Eddy Pineiro, who was signed in May but released in August, by not missing a field goal during training camp or preseason games. "That guy is super consistent, works hard, work ethic – the one thing that he did a good job of this offseason was he trained harder in the weight room," special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said. "He came in bigger, he did a lot more with his body. He's more explosive and you guys will see that when you get to see him actually kick in a team setting. So, I think it can be a really good year for him."
Rigoberto Sanchez
- Position: Punter
- Number: 8
- Years with Colts: 5
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 195
- College: Hawaii
Observation: Sanchez is back for his fifth year as the Colts' punter and is coming off a 2020 season in which he set a career best in average yards per punt (46.2).
Luke Rhodes
- Position: Long Snapper
- Number: 46
- Years with Colts: 5
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 238
- College: William & Mary
Observation: Rhodes, a 2020 second team AP All-Pro selection, has played in all 64 of the Colts' regular season games since the start of the 2017 season.