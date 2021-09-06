Get To Know The 2021 Indianapolis Colts: 53 Stats, Observations And Quotes About 53-Man Roster

Tyquan Lewis

Position: Defensive end/tackle

Number: 94

Years with Colts: 4

Height: 6-3

Weight: 277

College: Ohio State

Stat + Quote: Lewis set career highs in 2020 with four sacks and eight tackles for a loss. "I thought Tyquan really came on last year and played good football and we think he can play good football for us," general manager Chris Ballard said.

Al-Quadin Muhammed

Position: Defensive end

Number: 97

Years with Colts: 4

Height: 6-4

Weight: 250

College: Miami (Fla.)

Stat: Muhammed is one of nine players to appear in at least 47 of the Colts' 48 regular season games from 2018-2020; the other are Quenton Nelson, Anthony Walker, Nyheim Hines, Zach Pascal, Grover Stewart, Luke Rhodes, George Odum and Zaire Franklin.

Dayo Odeyingbo (Reserve/Non-Football Injury)

Position: Defensive end

Number: 54

Years with Colts: 1

Height: 6-6

Weight: 276

College: Vanderbilt

Observation + Quote: Odeyingbo is on the Non-Football Injury list because he suffered his Achilles' injury training for the Senior Bowl (if it happened in an NFL game/practice, as was the case with Eric Fisher, he would've been on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform). The Colts are pleased with Odeyingbo's progress in his recovery from that injury, though: "He's making good progress considering where he was with (Eric) Fisher," coach Frank Reich said on Aug. 23. "I think everything is kind of paralleling the course. We feel very optimistic and positive about what he's doing. It's funny you said that. I was just saying the same thing to Chris (Ballard) yesterday, 'Man, I just want to see that next step for him too.' I think we're getting close, but he's making good progress."

Kwity Paye

Position: Defensive end

Number: 51

Years with Colts: 1

Height: 6-2

Weight: 261

College: Michigan

Observation + Quote: Paye had a tremendous preseason, notching sacks in both games in which he played while impressing teammates and coaches with his work ethic, motor and effectiveness during his first NFL training camp. "You can see him processing that information as it's going in," defensive line coach Brian Baker said. "And he's able to give it back to you — Kwity, what are they doing, what are you doing, that kind of thing, what happened on that snap,. Well, I did this, he did that. That is really unique. I've coached some experienced guys that could not — they don't have a clue what just happened. And this kid knows right away as a rookie."

Isaac Rochell

Position: Defensive end

Number: 91

Years with Colts: 1

Height: 6-1

Weight: 280

College: Notre Dame

Observation: Rochell spent the last four years with the Los Angeles Chargers and didn't miss a game between 2018-2020. The Notre Dame alum tallied 9 1/2 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss during his time with the Chargers.

Kemoko Turay

Position: Defensive end

Number: 57

Years with Colts: 4

Height: 6-5

Weight: 248

College: Rutgers