Colts' 2024 NFL Draft round-by-round picks announced

The NFL on Friday awarded 34 compensatory draft picks to 14 teams – the Colts were not one of them – and set the full 2024 NFL Draft order.

The Colts already knew the overall picks they would have in the first (No. 15), second (No. 46) and third (No. 82) rounds, as those would not be affected by the awarding of compensatory draft picks. With those comp picks now in place, the Colts know where they're selecting in the fourth through seventh rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft: