 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Mock Draft Monday

Presented by

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 4, after the NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after a significant week at the NFL Combine in the pre-draft process. 

Mar 04, 2024 at 01:04 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Mock Draft Monday 3

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: March 4 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 4 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times

Date of mock draft: March 4 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 3 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Expert: Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire

Date of mock draft: March 3 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Selection (No. 46 overall): Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 27 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: Feb. 27 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

Expert: Ryan Wilson & Rick Spielman, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 27 (link)

Mock Draft Monday March 4

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) breaks away from Grambling State for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
1 / 9

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) breaks away from Grambling State for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE -Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Junior tight end Brock Bowers, who led No. 6 Georgia in receiving despite missing four games, confirmed his plans to enter the NFL draft on Tuesday night, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
2 / 9

FILE -Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Junior tight end Brock Bowers, who led No. 6 Georgia in receiving despite missing four games, confirmed his plans to enter the NFL draft on Tuesday night, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) makes the catch for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
3 / 9

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) makes the catch for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) plays against Florida Atlantic during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
4 / 9

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) plays against Florida Atlantic during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
5 / 9

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
6 / 9

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends in coverage during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
7 / 9

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends in coverage during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/2024 Ryan Kang
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) turned upfield after making a catch against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
8 / 9

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) turned upfield after making a catch against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
9 / 9

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

First Mock Draft Monday update: Pre-NFL Combine picks

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Experts: Max Chadwick & Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Feb. 26 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire

Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 20 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Pro Football Focus Staff

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Dan Parr, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 16 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Field Yates, ESPN

Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Ben Solak, The Ringer

Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Selection (No. 46 overall): Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Selection (No. 82 overall): Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 12 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 9 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Jared Verse, DE, Florida State
Selection (No. 46 overall): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Date of mock draft: Jan. 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Jan. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Selection (No. 46 overall): Chris Braswell, DE, Alabama

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: January 16 (link)

Coming Soon: 2024 Schedule Release

Be the first to see the Colts 2024 schedule and get VIP ticket presale access by joining the Colts Official Priority List here.

Related Content

news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 26, before NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2024 ahead of the NFL Combine kicking off in Indianapolis this week. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back just a few days before the Carolina Panthers go on the clock Thursday night. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 17, 10 days to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back just 10 days before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 10, 2.5 weeks to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just two and a half weeks separating us from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 3, as pro days wind down

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after the consensus four top quarterbacks in this year's class completed their pro days. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 27, one month before NFL Draft

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month before the first round kicks off in Kansas City. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 20, after first wave of NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after last week's free agent frenzy saw plenty of movement across the league. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 13, After Carolina Panthers Trade Up To No. 1 With Chicago Bears

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after the Carolina Panthers shook up the 2023 draft with a seismic trade last week. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 6, Post-NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after a big week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 27, Pre-NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL Combine getting underway in Indianapolis this week. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 20, After Shane Steichen Named Head Coach

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back a week after the Colts named Shane Steichen head coach. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising