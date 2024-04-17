How the Colts are setting up strong competition for whoever they pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts capped a month-long stretch of turning cash into continuity on Monday, when defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was signed to a contract extension.

Buckner and linebacker Zaire Franklin received contract extensions a year before they were due to hit free agency. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart, cornerback Kenny Moore II and safety Julian Blackmon were all brought back to reprise their roles as starters – roles they've held for years prior to 2024. Defensive end Tyquan Lewis was retained as a significant member of the Colts' defensive line.

On offense, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. received the franchise tag and then a contract extension. Across the board on both offense and defense, the team's starters and several key depth pieces from 2023 are back for 2024.

So when the Colts' 2024 NFL Draft class arrives in Indianapolis, that means every starting spot, every role, every place on this team will have to be earned.

That's the case every year, sure. But in 2024, those draft picks – whether they're selected on Day 1, 2 or 3 – will have to earn it against players who started for the Colts in 2023. Those players already have equity within the locker room and experience with Shane Steichen's coaching staff, which largely remained intact from last year to this year.

This situation will be different than even the one the Colts' high draft picks walked into in 2023, when Richardson and Downs competed against outside free agents (Gardner Minshew II, Isaiah McKenzie) who were signed to one-year deals.

Those players were veterans and provided competition, but neither were in Indianapolis before last year. In 2024, every player who will compete to start on the Colts will compete against someone who started for the Colts in 2023, if not for longer.

When coaches and general managers talk about fostering competition in the offseason and training camp, this – what the Colts have – seems to be about as competitive a situation as you'll find for a young player.

So this is the landscape the Colts' 2024 draft picks will see after hearing their name called next week:

Quarterback

2023 starters: Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew II

Minshew signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, but Richardson was always going to be the Colts' QB1 in 2024. Veteran Joe Flacco was brought in as a free agent, and Sam Ehlinger is entering his fourth year with the Colts.

Running back

2023 primary starters: Zack Moss, Jonathan Taylor

With Moss joining the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, the guys behind Taylor on the roster right now include three players who saw time in 2023: Trey Sermon (108 snaps), Tyler Goodson (51 snaps) and 2023 fifth-round pick Evan Hull (eight snaps). Hull sustained a season-ending injury in Week 1 of his rookie year.

Wide receiver

2023 primary starters: Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs

The Colts were thrilled to keep Pittman paired with Richardson, and were pleased with Downs' production and mentality during his rookie year. While Pierce's production dropped in Year 2 (nine fewer catches, 81 fewer yards than his rookie season), general manager Chris Ballard praised his team-first attitude through a challenging season – and the Colts believe he still has plenty of upside, especially in a passing offense that will look to push the ball downfield more with the strong-armed Richardson behind center again.

Behind this starting trio is Ashton Dulin, a prototypical and valuable No. 4 receiver who can play all three positions (X, Z, slot) and contribute heavily on special teams. Dulin sustained a torn ACL during training camp in 2023 and missed the entire season.