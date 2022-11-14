Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

Indianapolis Colts 2023 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans the opportunity to join the team's Season Ticket Member family for next season and beyond.
The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. The home lineup also will include a game against an AFC West opponent and an NFC West opponent to be announced later.
Fans may secure their seats by:
- Visiting Colts.com/SeasonTickets
- Having a virtual chat with a Colts representative here
- Calling the Colts ticket office at 317-297-7000
Fans also may visit an online Lucas Oil Stadium "virtual venue" here to view the field from available seats.
New benefits for 2023 include:
- The Colts Buy-Back program, which allows members to trade in individual games for funds usable towards future season ticket purchases,
- Invitations to exclusive Player Meet & Greet Events, featuring Q&A sessions with current Colts players and autograph opportunities, and
- Season Ticket Member Road Trips, with the opportunity to win a trip to a Colts away game, the NFL Draft or the Super Bowl.
What's more, Season Ticket Members receive numerous additional year-round benefits, including:
- Flexible payment options, including a 12-month payment plan for fans who purchase in November
- Enrollment in Forever Blue, unlocking exclusive member-only opportunities and the convenience of annual automatic renewal
- Discounted ticket prices compared to single game tickets
- Opportunities for VIP gameday access, including pre- and post-game events and activities
- Colts Pro Shop discount (10% in-store and 20% online)
- Access to preferred gameday parking
- Complimentary subscription to NFL+ Premium
- Year-round invitations to exclusive VIP events
- Opportunities to purchase tickets for select Lucas Oil Stadium events,
- Exclusive season ticket member gifts
- Access to Super Bowl ticket drawings
- First chance to secure seats for home playoff games
- Priority to relocate seats during the offseason
- Dedicated account manager
- Much more!