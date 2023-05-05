Colts announce jersey numbers for 2023 NFL Draft class

Anthony Richardson will wear No. 5 for the Colts. 

May 05, 2023 at 09:30 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Friday announced jersey numbers for their 2023 NFL Draft class, members of which will hit the practice field at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center this weekend for rookie minicamp.

No. 1 - WR Josh Downs

No. 5 - QB Anthony Richardson

No. 26 - RB Evan Hull

No. 29 - CB JuJu Brents

No. 30 - CB Darius Rush

No. 31 - S Daniel Scott

No. 40 - CB Jaylon Jones

No. 73 - OT Blake Freeland

No. 76 - OT Jake Witt

No. 86 - TE Will Mallory

No. 91 - DE Titus Leo

No. 95 - DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

Richardson last week discussed why he chose No. 5.

