Colts announce jersey numbers for 2023 NFL Draft class

The Colts on Friday announced jersey numbers for their 2023 NFL Draft class, members of which will hit the practice field at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center this weekend for rookie minicamp.
No. 1 - WR Josh Downs
No. 5 - QB Anthony Richardson
No. 26 - RB Evan Hull
No. 29 - CB JuJu Brents
No. 30 - CB Darius Rush
No. 31 - S Daniel Scott
No. 40 - CB Jaylon Jones
No. 73 - OT Blake Freeland
No. 76 - OT Jake Witt
No. 86 - TE Will Mallory
No. 91 - DE Titus Leo
No. 95 - DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
Richardson last week discussed why he chose No. 5.