10 Colts Things: What we learned about 2023 NFL Draft, from Anthony Richardson to Jake Witt

1. Why the Colts didn't trade up to No. 3 – and how that benefitted the rest of their draft.

Once the Colts came to a collective decision that Anthony Richardson was the quarterback they wanted, they still had to draft him. That led to some tense moments in the Colts' draft room after the Carolina Panthers, as expected, picked Bryce Young No. 1 overall.

There was some uncertainty as to what would happen next. After months of back-and-forth speculation, the Houston Texans indeed selected a quarterback – Ohio State's C.J. Stroud – with the second overall pick. The Arizona Cardinals were on the clock, and it was clear they were trying to trade the No. 3 overall pick.

Maybe to a team that needed a quarterback. Maybe not. Maybe they wouldn't be successful trading the pick at all. But these were all maybes a little before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said he did call Arizona about trading up one spot, from No. 4 to No. 3. But Ballard, notably, has proven to adept at having a good feel for when he needs to be aggressive, when he can stand pat and when he can trade back and still get a player the team likes.

"I don't know how he does it, personally," Colts director of player personnel Kevin Rogers said last year on an episode of the Official Colts Podcast. "… Chris is phenomenal at exercising his resources, talking to as many people as he can and he does more reconnaissance work on who's into what, what players, what coaches are on and with what programs. He's phenomenal at it."

In this case?

"We just said, you know what, we're just going to sit and wait," Ballard said.

Instead of burning pick(s) this year or next year, Ballard was confident Richardson would be available at No. 4. But as the seconds melted away on Arizona's 10 minutes on the clock, there was some understandable uneasiness in the Colts' draft room.

"There is some tension with every pick, but with that one, obviously knowing, is someone going to trade up? We didn't know," Colts chief personnel executive Morocco Brown said. "Now, we did our due diligence and nothing was just by happenstance. But you don't know."

And then, the news hit: Arizona had traded the pick.

To the Texans.

Who weren't going to draft a quarterback after taking Stroud one pick earlier.

"When the trade happened," Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay said, "we all smiled in relief."

The Colts called Richardson as soon as they were on the clock. There was no last-second debate – this was The Guy, and it didn't take shipping away future draft picks to get him.

Now that we have a complete picture of the players the Colts selected in this year's NFL Draft, consider what they didn't give up to get Richardson. The last time a team traded up one spot in the top five to draft a quarterback, the Chicago Bears traded their third- and fourth-round picks, as well as a future third-round pick, to the San Francisco 49ers to swap the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks in the 2017 NFL Draft.

If the Colts sent a similar package to the Cardinals, they would've came away from this year's draft without wide receiver Josh Downs (No. 79 overall) and offensive tackle Blake Freeland (No. 106 overall). Instead, Downs and Freeland could develop into guys who can catch and block, respectively, for Richardson for years to come.

"I'll give it to Chris," Brown said. "Everybody couldn't do that and sit there and say, 'Look, let's let it play out. We feel good about where we are.' It just shows his belief in the information he was able to find out and his belief in, 'Hey, I think we'll be able to get the guy here.'