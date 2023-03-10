2023 NFL Draft: Where Colts' 8 Picks Fall, From First Round Through Seventh Round

The NFL on Friday announced the complete order for the 2023 NFL Draft, after compensatory selections were awarded on Thursday and a few other things were clarified.

The Colts own the following selections in the 2023 NFL Draft:

First round, No. 4 overall

Second round, No. 35 overall

Third round, No. 79 overall (from Washington)

Fourth round, No. 106 overall

Fifth round, No. 138 overall

Fifth round, No. 162 overall (from Buffalo)

Seventh round, No. 221 overall

Seventh round, No. 236 overall (from Tampa Bay)

The Colts last year traded their native 2023 third-round pick and the No. 179 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a third-round selection (No. 96 overall), which was used to draft safety Nick Cross.