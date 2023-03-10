2023 NFL Draft: Where Colts' 8 Picks Fall, From First Round Through Seventh Round

The Colts own three top-100 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and received a fifth-round pick from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines last season. 

Mar 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Artboard 1

The NFL on Friday announced the complete order for the 2023 NFL Draft, after compensatory selections were awarded on Thursday and a few other things were clarified.

The Colts own the following selections in the 2023 NFL Draft:

  • First round, No. 4 overall
  • Second round, No. 35 overall
  • Third round, No. 79 overall (from Washington)
  • Fourth round, No. 106 overall
  • Fifth round, No. 138 overall
  • Fifth round, No. 162 overall (from Buffalo)
  • Seventh round, No. 221 overall
  • Seventh round, No. 236 overall (from Tampa Bay)

The Colts last year traded their native 2023 third-round pick and the No. 179 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a third-round selection (No. 96 overall), which was used to draft safety Nick Cross.

The third-round pick from Washington was acquired as part of last year's Carson Wentz trade; the fifth-round pick from Buffalo came to the Colts in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines; and the seventh-round pick from Tampa Bay was acquired along with linebacker Grant Stuard in exchange for the Colts' 2023 sixth-round pick.

Related Content

news

Colts Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Colts on March 7 unveiled Shane Steichen's full coaching staff, which includes defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and the team's defensive coaches from 2022 returning in 2023.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 6, Post-NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after a big week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

news

Colts Accepting Resumes For 'Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship' For Rising Coaches

As a part of the program, the Colts will hire a Dungy Fellow for the offense and the defense.

news

TUNE IN: Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Combine; Wednesday, March 1

Both press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on Twitter and the Colts Facebook page.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 27, Pre-NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL Combine getting underway in Indianapolis this week.

news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah On 2023 Quarterback Draft Prospects: 'The League Is Very Split On Those Guys'

The NFL Combine begins next week in Indianapolis and will begin to bring more clarity to how teams around the league rate this year's group of draft-eligible quarterbacks.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 20, After Shane Steichen Named Head Coach

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back a week after the Colts named Shane Steichen head coach.

news

Shane Steichen Has Been Obsessed With Football From A Young Age. Just Ask His High School Coach, Chris Jones, And His High School Wide Receiver, Austin Collie.

Shane Steichen quarterbacked Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado, Calif., where he teamed up with future Colts wide receiver Austin Collie.

news

For Shane Steichen, There Are 'Endless' Ways To Dress Up Plays – Including Jalen Hurts' Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Colts In 2022

Steichen's creativity and flexibility shined when the Eagles came to Indianapolis in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

news

Shane Steichen Explains What He Looks For In Young Quarterbacks, And What His Advice To Justin Herbert Was In 2020

Justin Herbert set an NFL rookie record with 31 passing touchdowns in 2020, when Shane Steichen was his offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Detail How Colts' Coaching Search Landed On Shane Steichen

After an exhaustive, deliberate process, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard were in agreement: Shane Steichen was the top candidate for the team's head coaching position.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising