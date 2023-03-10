2023 NFL Draft: Where Colts' 8 Picks Fall, From First Round Through Seventh Round

The NFL on Friday announced the complete order for the 2023 NFL Draft, after compensatory selections were awarded on Thursday and a few other things were clarified.
The Colts own the following selections in the 2023 NFL Draft:
- First round, No. 4 overall
- Second round, No. 35 overall
- Third round, No. 79 overall (from Washington)
- Fourth round, No. 106 overall
- Fifth round, No. 138 overall
- Fifth round, No. 162 overall (from Buffalo)
- Seventh round, No. 221 overall
- Seventh round, No. 236 overall (from Tampa Bay)
The Colts last year traded their native 2023 third-round pick and the No. 179 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a third-round selection (No. 96 overall), which was used to draft safety Nick Cross.
The third-round pick from Washington was acquired as part of last year's Carson Wentz trade; the fifth-round pick from Buffalo came to the Colts in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines; and the seventh-round pick from Tampa Bay was acquired along with linebacker Grant Stuard in exchange for the Colts' 2023 sixth-round pick.