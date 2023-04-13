Colts players start offseason program focused on present, but shaped by 'ultimate low' of 2022 season

Two weeks from today, the Colts will be on the clock in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They may take a quarterback with a top-five pick who, instantly, will be viewed by pundits and analysts as the potential savior of a franchise coming off a turbulent 4-12-1 season.

But the players who returned to the Colts' facility on Monday for the start of the offseason program want to be the reason for a 2023 bounceback, regardless of who's taken with that high first-round pick. While their new head coach wasn't here for the quarterback changes, coaching firings and gutting losses of 2022, a number of core players – like DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin and Michael Pittman Jr., who all spoke to the media on Wednesday – were.

And it's impossible for those guys to forget what happened in 2022, even if Shane Steichen isn't belaboring those points.

"I'm still thinking about it," Pittman said. "Today we were watching some film in there, and I'm like, dang, we had that game, we let it slip. It's always there. Which, I don't know, might be good because we don't ever want to feel like that ever again.

"I mean, that was probably the ultimate low of my career."

Some of the film players watched this week came from 2022's implosion against the Minnesota Vikings, in which the Colts squandered a 33-0 halftime lead to lose in overtime in Week 15.

"Once you get back into it, it is super frustrating watching these games," Franklin said. "I'm watching the film from Minnesota like, 'what?' You know what I mean? So, it's so many games but that's the difference in the league.