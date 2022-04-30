LAST CHANCE: Predict the 2022 Schedule & Win!

Now through tonight at midnight (ET), Colts fans can guess when the team will take on each opponent this season for a chance to win two tickets to the Colts home opener!

The Indianapolis Colts 2022 Schedule will be officially unveiled Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Colts.com, and the Colts Mobile App! Be the first to see the schedule and notified when tickets go on sale by joining our official priority list below.