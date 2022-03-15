Colts Sign TE Mo Alie-Cox To Contract Extension

Alie-Cox, a former basketball standout at Virginia Commonwealth, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He made his NFL debut in 2018 and has appeared in 57 games for the Colts since, catching 70 passes for 936 yards with eight touchdowns. Pro Football Focus rated Alie-Cox as the ninth-best tight end in the NFL since the start of the 2020 season.