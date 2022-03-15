Colts Sign TE Mo Alie-Cox To Contract Extension

The Colts on Tuesday signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a contract extension.
Alie-Cox played in all 17 games for the Colts in 2021 and caught a career high four touchdowns. He finished his fourth year in the NFL with 24 receptions on 45 targets for 316 yards, but his contributions to the Colts' offense weren't limited to just catching passes.
Among regularly-playing tight ends, Alie-Cox's Pro Football Focus run blocking grade of 71.4 ranked sixth – three spots behind teammate Jack Doyle, who announced his retirement earlier this month. Jonathan Taylor, of course, led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021 thanks in part to the work Alie-Cox and Doyle put in blocking.
Alie-Cox's PFF run blocking grade has improved every year he's been in the NFL.
Alie-Cox, a former basketball standout at Virginia Commonwealth, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He made his NFL debut in 2018 and has appeared in 57 games for the Colts since, catching 70 passes for 936 yards with eight touchdowns. Pro Football Focus rated Alie-Cox as the ninth-best tight end in the NFL since the start of the 2020 season.
Height: 6-5; Weight: 267; Age: 28, Experience: 4; College: Virginia Commonwealth