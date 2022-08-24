2022 Colts Fan Of The Year Nominations Open Though Oct. 3

Are you or someone you know the biggest Colts fan around? Nominations for the 2022 Colts Fan Of The Year are open through Oct. 3 and can be submitted here.

The NFL is celebrating fans who go above and beyond to support their team, are a positive influence and inspire those around them through their passion for football with its annual Fan Of The Year competition. Fan applications will be judged on passion, enthusiasm and fandom for the Colts and NFL, as well as for inspirational stories and community spirit.

The 2022 Colts Fan Of The Year will receive:

Round-trip airfare for him/her/themself and a guest to Phoenix, Ariz.

Four days/three nights hotel accommodations

One pass to NFL Honors

Two tickets to the Super Bowl Experience

Two tickets to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Access to NFL Super Bowl LVII Event(s) hosted by Diageo Americas, Inc. and Captain Morgan