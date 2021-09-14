2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Four

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Covington's Duncan Keller recorded a state-record 22 receptions for 345 yards and five touchdowns in the Trojans' 48-12 win over Fountain Central.

Lafayette Jeff saw its 33-game North Central Conference winning streak come to an end with 56-41 loss to Harrison (West Lafayette).

Southwood's 30-game Three Rivers Conference winning streak was halted with a 30-13 setback to Northfield.

New Palestine's 49-10 loss to Mount Vernon (Fortville) was the first Dragons' regular season home setback since 2012.

Scottsburg is 4-0 for the first time since 1974. Southmont is 4-0 for the first time since 1981. Mount Vernon (Posey) is 4-0 for the first time since 1990. Springs Valley is 4-0 for the first time since 1993. Tippecanoe Valley is 4-0 for the first time since 2007. Hamilton Southeastern is 4-0 for the first time since 2008. Speedway is 4-0 for the first time since 2011.

Penn is 0-4 for the first time since 1972. Avon is 0-4 for the first time since 1986. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard is 0-4 for the first time since 1988. Evansville Central is 0-4 for the first time since 2003.

WINNERS AND LOSERS

These teams still have not experienced the agony of defeat: Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Brownstown Central, Carroll (Flora), Center Grove, Central Noble, Centerville (3-0), Chesterton, Eastbrook, East Noble (3-0), Eastside, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Hamilton Southeastern, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Jasper, Kokomo, Lawrence North (3-0), Leo, Linton-Stockton, Logansport (3-0), Merrillville, Monroe Central, Mooresville, Mount Vernon (Posey), North Judson, North Posey, North White (2-0), Northridge, Northview (3-0), Owen Valley, Scottsburg, South Adams, Southmont, Springs Valley, Speedway, Tippecanoe Valley, Tipton, Tri-West, Valparaiso, West Lafayette, Winamac (3-0).

These teams still haven't experienced the thrill of victory: Avon, Bellmont, Benton Central (0-2), Blackford, Boone Grove (0-2), Boonville (0-3), Bowman Academy (0-3), Cambridge City (Lincoln) (0-2), Cloverdale (0-3), Connersville, Corydon Central, Crawfordsville, DeKalb, Eastern Greene, Eastern (Pekin), Elwood (0-3), Evansville Central, Evansville Harrison, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Wayne, Frontier, Hammond Morton, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (0-3), Indianapolis Pike, Jennings County, Knightstown, Lake Station (0-2), McCutcheon, North Central (Farmersburg) (0-3), North Central (Indianapolis), North Decatur (0-3), North Miami, Northwestern (0-3), Oldenburg Academy (0-2), Penn, Pike Central (0-2), Plymouth, Rushville, South Bend Clay, South Central (Union Mills) (0-2), South Decatur (0-2), Southern Wells, Southport, Switzerland County (0-3), Terre Haute South, Tri-County (0-3), Wabash (0-3), Washington (0-3), Wawasee, Wes-Del, Whitko.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 18 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 16-game winning streak.

Indianapolis Cathedral has a nine-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Pike Central has dropped 26 consecutive games.

Bellmont has lost 23 straight games

Rushville has an 18-game losing skid.

Cloverdale and Crawfordsville have lost 15 games in a row.

Benton Central, Eastern Greene, and South Bend Clay have lost 13 straight games.

Eastern (Pekin), Lake Station, and North Miami have lost 12 games in a row.

Taylor has a 10-game losing streak.

Anderson Prep Academy and Indianapolis Pike have dropped nine consecutive games.

Blackford, Jennings County, and Terre Haute South have an eight-game losing streak.

Cambridge City Lincoln, Oldenburg Academy, Switzerland County, and Whitko are on a seven-game losing streak.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Valparaiso 26, South Adams 22, Center Grove 13, West Lafayette 12, Leo 11, Eastbrook 11, Indianapolis Roncalli 10, Centerville 9, Oak Hill 8, Monroe Central 8, Tri-West 8, Hamilton Southeastern 7, Indianapolis Lutheran 7, North Posey 7, Winamac 7.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Bellmont 33, Pike Central 23, Eastern (Pekin) 20, Rushville 17, Cloverdale 14, Crawfordsville 13, Eastern Greene 12, South Bend Clay 12, Benton Central 11, North Miami 11, Fort Wayne Wayne 10, Lake Station 10, Taylor 9, Anderson Prep Academy 8, Indianapolis Pike 8, Blackford 7, Jennings County 7, North Putnam 7, Terre Haute South 7, Oldenburg Academy 6, Switzerland County 6, Whitko 6.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

East Central has won 43 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Valparaiso has a 24-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 18 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has a 17-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

South Adams has won 15 Allen County Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 39 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

Caston has lost 35 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 33 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Bellmont has lost 27 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 26 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Goshen has lost 25 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Shelbyville has an 18-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Pike Central has lost 17 straight Pocket Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 431, Russ Radtke (Knox) 375,Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 344, John Hart (Brownsburg) 310,Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 293, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 278, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 262, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 239, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 236, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 229, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 228, John Hendryx (Winamac) 227, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 214, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 208, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 206.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Tim Able (Triton Central) 199, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 197

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Phil Mason (Michigan City) 149, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 149, Steve Cooley (New Albany) 144