2019 Colts Season Preview: Colts/Dolphins, Week 10

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest chapter in the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins series takes place in a few months as the Colts play host to the Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 10.

Last year the teams squared off in a contest that saw the Colts put together a late fury as kicker Adam Vinatieri booted the game-winning field goal as time expired. Although they played each other less than eight months ago, the Dolphins look much different now than they did then, from the top to the bottom.