2016 Fourth Mock Draft Look: Offensive Tackles, New Linebacker Coming To Indy

Analysis: Robinson is a classic defensive end in a 3-4 defense. While he's not really a pass-rusher, his strength will be anchoring the run-heavy defensive left side and pushing the pocket in the pass rush. Most defensive coordinators share the same line every time I meet with them: "If we can stop the run and make them one-dimensional, we will get after their quarterback." A'Shawn Robinson will help his NFL team stop the run.

Analysis: With Freeman off to Chicago, the Colts will need to find a linebacker, but there just isn't another one in the middle with the value here. Instead, they could target a pass rusher like Floyd to create pressure off the edge.

Analysis: Dropped Andrew Billings in at No. 18 last mock, and given the DT talent still available, the Colts very well could go that direction. If not, Conklin would be a clear improvement at guard or tackle. I'd give him a shot at tackle.

Analysis: Whether he's a tackle or guard at the next level will be figured out in due time. Either way, Conklin is a gamer. Not a huge splash pick, but a solid one at 18. The Colts got a lot of great play out of guys on the O-line no one expected much from late last season. I still think it doesn't hurt to get a stud like Conklin.

Analysis: Jerrell Freeman had a terrific 2015 campaign, but he happens to be an impending free agent. Meanwhile, the rest of the Colts' inside linebackers weren't very good. Reggie Ragland is one of the top players available, so he makes a ton of sense for Indianapolis at No. 18 overall.

Bowen's Analysis: Well, so much for the Cody Whitehair train. In our last Mock Draft look, we saw a lot of consistency in Whitehair going to the Colts at pick No. 18. Now, after the Combine has quieted down, another run on tackles is coming to the Colts. Taylor Decker and Jack Conklin continue to be the popular names associated with Indianapolis. We did see an inside linebacker (Alabama's Reggie Ragland) enter the Mock Draft Look this week. I wonder if that will be more of a trend now that Jerrell Freeman is in Chicago. I did notice in several Mock Drafts that edge rusher Noah Spence (who has some off-the-field concerns) is being pegged right around the Colts' pick at No. 18.