2016 Fourth Mock Draft Look: Offensive Tackles, New Linebacker Coming To Indy

Free Agency has quieted down and that means the NFL Draft is fast approaching. Who's coming the Colts' way in our latest Mock Draft look?

Mar 21, 2016
Kevin Bowen

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Draft is a little over a month away.

With the NFL Combine and Free Agency (largely) having passed, we are starting to see more consistencies from Mock Drafts.

The trend of offensive tackles coming the Colts' way is the theme of our fourth look at Mock Drafts.

Here's a compilation of Mock Drafts:

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: OT-Taylor Decker (Ohio State)

Analysis: I think "best offensive lineman available" would be a smart strategy here, and Decker would join former teammate Jack Mewhort. The Colts would obviously move him off left tackle, but he's a good athlete and could transition.

Pro Football Focus' Cris Collinsworth: DE-A'Shawn Robinson (Alabama)

Analysis: Robinson is a classic defensive end in a 3-4 defense. While he's not really a pass-rusher, his strength will be anchoring the run-heavy defensive left side and pushing the pocket in the pass rush. Most defensive coordinators share the same line every time I meet with them: "If we can stop the run and make them one-dimensional, we will get after their quarterback." A'Shawn Robinson will help his NFL team stop the run.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: OT-Taylor Decker (Ohio State)

Analysis: Keeping Andrew Luck upright has to be priority No. 1 and Decker's arrival would allow Jack Mewhort to move back to guard.

SB Nation's Dan Kader: OLB-Leonard Floyd (Georgia)

Analysis: With Freeman off to Chicago, the Colts will need to find a linebacker, but there just isn't another one in the middle with the value here. Instead, they could target a pass rusher like Floyd to create pressure off the edge.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke: OT-Jack Conklin (Michigan State)

Analysis: Dropped Andrew Billings in at No. 18 last mock, and given the DT talent still available, the Colts very well could go that direction. If not, Conklin would be a clear improvement at guard or tackle. I'd give him a shot at tackle.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: OT-Taylor Decker (Ohio State)

Analysis: They have issues on their offensive line and this kid could play both tackle and guard. He is a tough, physical player.

Fox Sports' Peter Schrager: OT-Jack Conklin (Michigan State)

Analysis: Whether he's a tackle or guard at the next level will be figured out in due time. Either way, Conklin is a gamer. Not a huge splash pick, but a solid one at 18. The Colts got a lot of great play out of guys on the O-line no one expected much from late last season. I still think it doesn't hurt to get a stud like Conklin.

Walter Football's Walter Cherepinsky: ILB-Reggie Ragland (Alabama)

Analysis: Jerrell Freeman had a terrific 2015 campaign, but he happens to be an impending free agent. Meanwhile, the rest of the Colts' inside linebackers weren't very good. Reggie Ragland is one of the top players available, so he makes a ton of sense for Indianapolis at No. 18 overall.

MOCK DRAFT TOTALS

In each installment of the mock draft looks we will total up all the positions pundits have pegged for the Colts throughout the draft process.[

1ST Mock Draft Look (January 21) ](http://www.colts.com/news/article-1/2016-First-Mock-Draft-Look-Big-Ten-Heavy-Picks-For-The-Colts/d1588680-9a78-45fd-95c6-83635c029439)

2nd Mock Draft Look (February 18)

3rd Mock Draft Look (March 4)

Totals:

OT: 14

OG: 3

DT: 3

RB: 3

OLB: 3

ILB: 2

DE: 2

Bowen's Analysis: Well, so much for the Cody Whitehair train. In our last Mock Draft look, we saw a lot of consistency in Whitehair going to the Colts at pick No. 18. Now, after the Combine has quieted down, another run on tackles is coming to the Colts. Taylor Decker and Jack Conklin continue to be the popular names associated with Indianapolis. We did see an inside linebacker (Alabama's Reggie Ragland) enter the Mock Draft Look this week. I wonder if that will be more of a trend now that Jerrell Freeman is in Chicago. I did notice in several Mock Drafts that edge rusher Noah Spence (who has some off-the-field concerns) is being pegged right around the Colts' pick at No. 18.

P.S. I wanted to include this awesome pie chart from SB Nation, compiling virtually every Mock Draft from around the NFL media world. This is a great resource for seeing which specific players are appearing most for the Colts (Taylor Decker is by far the most popular individual choice).

Fourth Mock Draft Look of 2016

Fourth Mock Draft Look of 2016!

Advertising