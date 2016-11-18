 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
2016 FanDuel Fantasy Focus: Week 11

Intro: Colts.com’s Andrew Walker brings you his fantasy lineup, sleepers and passes for Week 11 of the 2016 NFL season, as well as a look back at the previous week’s results.

Nov 18, 2016 at 01:31 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2016_fanduel-fantasy-focus.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — I'm feeling good this week.

Not only did I earn my third win of the season last week in my head-to-head FanDuel fantasy matchup against Colts.com's Kevin Bowen, but I did it in convincing fashion against a lineup in which I'll just say Kevin was very confident.

If you remember, I scored a crazy 187.12 points in Week 4, but even that, for whatever reason, didn't feel as good as my 144.64-point lineup from last week. Maybe because I'm the major underdog; the pesky fighter with my back up against the wall?

Or, perhaps, maybe I just got lucky.

Anyway, it's good to get a rare win on the board. And I'm pretty happy with my Week 11 lineup as well, as I think I got a couple really good value picks in there in C.J. Prosise and Martellus Bennett, while the rest of my picks — save the Jamison Crowder one at No. 3 receiver — are each No. 1, star-type guys at their positions.

Here's my entire Week 11 FanDuel lineup, sleepers and passes, as well as the full results from last week's action.

As always, send me any chatter, questions, "LOL"s or anything else to @AWalkerColts on Twitter using #FanDuelFF.

Also, be sure to catch this week's FanDuel Fantasy Focus show LIVE around 3:30 p.m. today (Friday) on Colts.com and/or on the Colts Mobile App, as Caroline Cann, Kevin and myself discuss the upcoming week in fantasy football.Andrew's Week 11 FanDuel Lineup:

**

QB: Andrew Luck ($8,100; vs. Tennessee):** This one is just simply science. Andrew Luck doesn't lose to the Titans, the team is at home, the fans will be juiced up with 2006 Super Bowl team being recognized… Big day for Luck and the Colts offense, I think.

RB: DeMarco Murray ($8,500; at Indianapolis): On the flip side, Murray has been one of the league's leading rushers this year for a reason. The Colts did a good job not letting a pretty bad Packers running attack get to them before the bye, but Murray might do some damage on Sunday.

RB: C.J. Prosise ($4,900; vs. Philadelphia): This is kind of one of those hot names in fantasy right now, but at $4,900, I just couldn't pass Prosise up. Now I don't exactly love the matchup against that Philadelphia defensive line, but Prosise is also a major threat catching the ball, so good value here.

WR: Antonio Brown ($8,900; at Cleveland): One of the top five receivers in the NFL against the Browns. Book it.

WR: Mike Evans ($8,000; at Kansas City): Now, this one isn't a sure bet, because Kansas City's secondary has been so good. But Evans, I think, should get the minimum 20 points you need out of him here. And did you see that leaping catch he made last week against the Bears? Sheesh.

WR: Jamison Crowder ($6,300; vs. Green Bay): Crowder is quietly becoming one of the best up-and-coming receivers in the league. He was second last season to Amari Cooper in rookie receptions in the NFL, and this year he's getting to the end zone much more often. I like this matchup against a Green Bay defense that has been beaten down the past few games.

TE: Martellus Bennett ($5,200; at San Francisco): The price for Bennett surprised me here, as I was just looking for some sort of value with the money I had left, and there Bennett was. If Rob Gronkowski sits with a chest injury, you'd think Bennett would be in line to start for the Patriots — against San Francisco, no less. Great value here.

K: Adam Vinatieri ($5,000; vs. Tennessee): Got the GOAT back in my lineup. No need to explain this one.

DEF: Minnesota Vikings ($4,500; vs. Arizona): Again, went with what I felt was the best value with the money I had left. Obviously the second quarter of the season didn't go NEARLY as well as the first season for this Vikings team, but the defense has still been pretty good.

Andrew's Guys To Pass On:
RB Ezekiel Elliott ($8,700; vs. Baltimore): The Ravens have played outstanding defense this season, particularly up front. I've been burned by putting Elliott on this list before in past weeks, but I've never been more sure of a pass than this one.

TE Rob Gronkowski ($8,400; at San Francisco): Why take the risk on paying $8,400 on Gronk when he might not even play against the 49ers this week? He's got a chest injury, he missed yesterday's practice … just not worth it. That's why I took a guy like Martellus Bennett.

WR A.J. Green ($8,200; vs. Buffalo): If you're tempted to start Green this week, I'd avoid him, just because there are a lot better receivers with better matchups than Green against this Bills defense, which has been pretty good against the pass and slows down a lot of offenses possessions-wise.

RB Spencer Ware ($7,700; vs. Tampa Bay): This guy is coming off a 8.7-point performance, and his price goes up $400? Red flags to me. I'd stay away from Ware this week against a Buccaneers defense that is on fire.

Andrew's Sleepers ($6,000 or less):
RB C.J. Prosise ($4,900; vs. Philadelphia): This is kind of one of those hot names in fantasy right now, but at $4,900, I just couldn't pass Prosise up. Now I don't exactly love the matchup against that Philadelphia defensive line, but Prosise is also a major threat catching the ball, so good value here.

TE Martellus Bennett ($5,200; at San Francisco): The price for Bennett surprised me here, as I was just looking for some sort of value with the money I had left, and there Bennett was. If Rob Gronkowski sits with a chest injury, you'd think Bennett would be in line to start for the Patriots — against San Francisco, no less. Great value here.

RB Rob Kelley ($5,400; vs. Green Bay): I have him on here for a second straight week. Again, this is a starting running back who had almost 100 yards last week that you can put on your roster for way less than $6,000. If Prosise wasn't so cheap this week, I'd probably try to find a way to get Kelley in my lineup as that second back.

———————————

Week 10 Results

Andrew's Week 10 FanDuel Lineup:

QB: Cam Newton ($7,800; vs. Kansas City): 24.84 points (19.5 minimum value; 5.34 in total value)

RB: David Johnson ($9,400; vs. San Francisco): 24.6 points (23.5 minimum value; 1.1 in total value)

RB: Lamar Miller ($7,500; at Jacksonville): 8.3 points (18.75 minimum value; -10.45 in total value)

WR: Dez Bryant ($7,500; at Pittsburgh): 20.6 points (18.75 minimum value; 1.85 in total value)

WR: Kelvin Benjamin ($7,000; vs. Kansas City): 9.9 points (17.5 minimum value; -7.6 in total value)

WR: Jordan Matthews ($5,900; vs. Atlanta): 10.3 points (14.75 minimum value; -4.45 in total value)

TE: Tyler Eifert ($6,100; at New York Giants): 11.1 points (15.25 minimum value; -4.15 in total value)

K: Chandler Catanzaro ($4,500; vs. San Francisco): 11 points (11.25 minimum value; -0.25 in total value)

DEF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($4,300; vs. Chicago): 24 points (10.75 minimum value; 13.25 in total value)

= 144.64 total points ( 9.1 in total FanDuel value; 1.01 per player)

**

Kevin's Week 10 FanDuel Lineup:**

QB: Aaron Rodgers ($9,000; vs. Tennessee): 29.54 points (22.5 minimum value; 7.04 in total value)

RB: Lamar Miller ($7,500; at Jacksonville): 8.3 points (18.75 minimum value; -10.45 in total value)

RB: Darren Sproles ($5,100; vs. Atlanta): 11.6 points (12.75 minimum value; -1.15 in total value)

WR: Antonio Brown ($8,600; vs. Dallas): 27.4 points (21.5 minimum value; 5.9 in total value)

WR: Jordy Nelson ($7,700; vs. Tennessee): 24.6 points (19.25 minimum value; 5.35 in total value)

WR: Jarvis Landry ($6,800; vs. San Diego): 8.3 points (17 minimum value; -8.7 in total value)

TE: Travis Kelce ($6,300; vs. Carolina): 6.6 points (15.75 minimum value; -9.15 in total value)

K: Wil Lutz ($4,500; vs. Minnesota): 5 points (11.25 minimum value; -6.25 in total value)

DEF: Green Bay Packers ($4,500; vs. Tennessee): -2 points (11.25 minimum value; -13.25 in total value)

= 119.34 total points (-16.8 in total FanDuel value; -1.87 per player)

WEEK 10 WINNER: Andrew (3-7)
WEEK 10 PICK OF THE WEEK: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, Andrew (24 points; 13.25 in total value)
WEEK 10 JOKE OF THE WEEK: Green Bay Packers defense, Kevin (-2 points; -13.25 in total value)

REVIEW: Week 10 Guys To Pass On

Andrew:
WR Julio Jones ($8,800; at Philadelphia): 18.5 points (22 minimum value; -3.5 in total value)

QB Tom Brady ($8,300; vs. Seattle): 12.34 points (20.75 minimum value; -8.41 in total value)

RB Devontae Booker ($7,800; at New Orleans): 9.8 points (19.5 minimum value; -9.7 in total value)

QB Dak Prescott ($7,700; at Pittsburgh): 18.76 points (19.25 minimum value; -0.49 in total value)

ANDREW'S RECORD: 4-0
ANDREW SAVED YOU: 22.1 in total value

Kevin:
QB Tom Brady ($8,300; vs. Seattle): 12.34 points (20.75 minimum value; -8.41 in total value)

QB Drew Brees ($8,200; vs. Denver): 23.02 points (20.5 minimum value; 2.52 in total value)

RB: David Johnson ($9,400; vs. San Francisco): 24.6 points (23.5 minimum value; 1.1 in total value)

TE Rob Gronkowski ($8,000; vs. Seattle): 7.1 points (20 minimum value; -12.9 in total value)

KEVIN'S RECORD: 2-2
KEVIN SAVED YOU: 17.69 in total value

REVIEW: Week 10 Sleepers

Andrew:
WR: Jordan Matthews ($5,900; vs. Atlanta): 10.3 points (14.75 minimum value; -4.45 in total value)

RB DuJuan Harris ($5,200; at Arizona): 1.4 points (13 minimum value; -11.6 in total value)

RB Rob Kelley ($5,300; vs. Minnesota): 10 points (13.25 minimum value; -3.25 in total value)

ANDREW'S RECORD: 0-3
ANDREW COULD'VE GIVEN YOU: -19.3 in total value

Kevin:
RB James Starks ($5,300; vs. Tennessee): 11.9 points (13.25 minimum value; -1.35 in total value)

RB: Darren Sproles ($5,100; vs. Atlanta): 11.6 points (12.75 minimum value; -1.15 in total value)

WR Julian Edelman ($6,000; vs. Seattle): 11.4 points (15 minimum value; -3.6 in total value)

KEVIN'S RECORD: 0-3
KEVIN COULD'VE GIVEN YOU: -6.1 in total value

