2016 FanDuel Fantasy Focus: Week 11

QB: Andrew Luck ($8,100; vs. Tennessee):** This one is just simply science. Andrew Luck doesn't lose to the Titans, the team is at home, the fans will be juiced up with 2006 Super Bowl team being recognized… Big day for Luck and the Colts offense, I think.

RB: DeMarco Murray ($8,500; at Indianapolis): On the flip side, Murray has been one of the league's leading rushers this year for a reason. The Colts did a good job not letting a pretty bad Packers running attack get to them before the bye, but Murray might do some damage on Sunday.

RB: C.J. Prosise ($4,900; vs. Philadelphia): This is kind of one of those hot names in fantasy right now, but at $4,900, I just couldn't pass Prosise up. Now I don't exactly love the matchup against that Philadelphia defensive line, but Prosise is also a major threat catching the ball, so good value here.

WR: Antonio Brown ($8,900; at Cleveland): One of the top five receivers in the NFL against the Browns. Book it.

WR: Mike Evans ($8,000; at Kansas City): Now, this one isn't a sure bet, because Kansas City's secondary has been so good. But Evans, I think, should get the minimum 20 points you need out of him here. And did you see that leaping catch he made last week against the Bears? Sheesh.

WR: Jamison Crowder ($6,300; vs. Green Bay): Crowder is quietly becoming one of the best up-and-coming receivers in the league. He was second last season to Amari Cooper in rookie receptions in the NFL, and this year he's getting to the end zone much more often. I like this matchup against a Green Bay defense that has been beaten down the past few games.

TE: Martellus Bennett ($5,200; at San Francisco): The price for Bennett surprised me here, as I was just looking for some sort of value with the money I had left, and there Bennett was. If Rob Gronkowski sits with a chest injury, you'd think Bennett would be in line to start for the Patriots — against San Francisco, no less. Great value here.

K: Adam Vinatieri ($5,000; vs. Tennessee): Got the GOAT back in my lineup. No need to explain this one.

DEF: Minnesota Vikings ($4,500; vs. Arizona): Again, went with what I felt was the best value with the money I had left. Obviously the second quarter of the season didn't go NEARLY as well as the first season for this Vikings team, but the defense has still been pretty good.

Andrew's Guys To Pass On:

RB Ezekiel Elliott ($8,700; vs. Baltimore): The Ravens have played outstanding defense this season, particularly up front. I've been burned by putting Elliott on this list before in past weeks, but I've never been more sure of a pass than this one.

TE Rob Gronkowski ($8,400; at San Francisco): Why take the risk on paying $8,400 on Gronk when he might not even play against the 49ers this week? He's got a chest injury, he missed yesterday's practice … just not worth it. That's why I took a guy like Martellus Bennett.

WR A.J. Green ($8,200; vs. Buffalo): If you're tempted to start Green this week, I'd avoid him, just because there are a lot better receivers with better matchups than Green against this Bills defense, which has been pretty good against the pass and slows down a lot of offenses possessions-wise.

RB Spencer Ware ($7,700; vs. Tampa Bay): This guy is coming off a 8.7-point performance, and his price goes up $400? Red flags to me. I'd stay away from Ware this week against a Buccaneers defense that is on fire.

Andrew's Sleepers ($6,000 or less):

RB Rob Kelley ($5,400; vs. Green Bay): I have him on here for a second straight week. Again, this is a starting running back who had almost 100 yards last week that you can put on your roster for way less than $6,000. If Prosise wasn't so cheap this week, I'd probably try to find a way to get Kelley in my lineup as that second back.

Week 10 Results

Andrew's Week 10 FanDuel Lineup:

QB: Cam Newton ($7,800; vs. Kansas City): 24.84 points (19.5 minimum value; 5.34 in total value)

RB: David Johnson ($9,400; vs. San Francisco): 24.6 points (23.5 minimum value; 1.1 in total value)

RB: Lamar Miller ($7,500; at Jacksonville): 8.3 points (18.75 minimum value; -10.45 in total value)

WR: Dez Bryant ($7,500; at Pittsburgh): 20.6 points (18.75 minimum value; 1.85 in total value)

WR: Kelvin Benjamin ($7,000; vs. Kansas City): 9.9 points (17.5 minimum value; -7.6 in total value)

WR: Jordan Matthews ($5,900; vs. Atlanta): 10.3 points (14.75 minimum value; -4.45 in total value)

TE: Tyler Eifert ($6,100; at New York Giants): 11.1 points (15.25 minimum value; -4.15 in total value)

K: Chandler Catanzaro ($4,500; vs. San Francisco): 11 points (11.25 minimum value; -0.25 in total value)

DEF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($4,300; vs. Chicago): 24 points (10.75 minimum value; 13.25 in total value)

= 144.64 total points ( 9.1 in total FanDuel value; 1.01 per player)