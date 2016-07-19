2016 Colts Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

From there, the Colts have a chunk of returning veterans — and one first-year player who has raised some eyebrows — at cornerback to make that position among the deepest on the team.

Here's a look at the state of the Colts' cornerback position heading into training camp:NOTABLE RETURNERS:

- Jalil Brown

- Darius Butler

- Vontae Davis

- Tevin Mitchel

- Tay Glover-Wright

- D'Joun SmithNOTABLE ADDITIONS:

- Patrick RobinsonNOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

- Daniel Davie

- Christopher Milton

- Winston Rose

- Darius White

- Frankie WilliamsNOTABLE LOSSES:

- Greg Toler (free agent; signed with Washington Redskins)

Last year, the Colts kept six cornerbacks out of training camp for their Week 1 roster (Brown, Butler, Davis, Sheldon Price, Smith and Toler). Towards the end of the season, with Smith on IR, the team had waived Price (with an injury designation) and signed Glover-Wright to its active roster from the practice squad.

This year, seven veterans look to primarily be vying for those five or six spots at cornerback. One of those players, Mitchel, will be a newcomer to Colts fans, but the team's front office and coaching staff are high on the Redskins' 2015 sixth-round draft pick out of Arkansas, who was waived by Washington after he torn his labrum during training camp last year and then claimed — and, accordingly, placed on IR — by the Colts.

Mitchel gives Indianapolis defensive backs coach Greg Williams a player with SEC experience at the nickel cornerback position, though he's not afraid to play outside, either.