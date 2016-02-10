2016 Colts Free Agent Watch: Lance Louis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts enter the 2016 offseason with just one unrestricted free agent along the offensive line.
Lance Louis, who has started 10 games in two seasons with the Colts, will be the lone UFA when the new league year begins on March 9.
When the 2015 season started, Louis was the team's starting left guard.
After starting seven games in 2014, Louis exited Training Camp as the starting left guard with Jack Mewhort moving over to right tackle.
However, early season struggles shifted things all over the unit. Louis went to the bench after two weeks and started just one game the rest of the season.
Highlights from Lance's 2015 photo shoot in the #ColtsPhotoGarage.
Bolstering the interior of the Colts offensive line this offseason appears to be a focus for the Colts.
Besides Jack Mewhort at left guard, the Colts have had moving parts at center and right guard the past two years.
One disadvantage Louis has over other interior guys is his lack of versatility.
If Louis wasn't active on game days, he was often inactive because guard is really his lone spot to play in the offensive trenches.
Seeing the Colts address the offensive line through both free agency and the draft wouldn't be too much of a surprise this offseason.
ICYMI: Colts Free Agent Watch:* Dwight Lowery*
ICYMI: Colts Free Agent Watch: Greg Toler
ICYMI: Colts Free Agent Watch: Ahmad Bradshaw
ICYMI: Colts Free Agent Watch: Colt Anderson