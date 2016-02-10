2016 Colts Free Agent Watch: Lance Louis

Bolstering the interior of the Colts offensive line this offseason appears to be a focus for the Colts.

Besides Jack Mewhort at left guard, the Colts have had moving parts at center and right guard the past two years.

One disadvantage Louis has over other interior guys is his lack of versatility.

If Louis wasn't active on game days, he was often inactive because guard is really his lone spot to play in the offensive trenches.