2016 Colts Free Agent Watch: Charlie Whitehurst

INDIANAPOLIS – Charlie Whitehurst was a reliever thrown into situations with base runners around him and no lead in sight.

That's what life was like for Whitehurst in four appearances with the Colts last season.

For four straight weeks in 2015, the Colts turned to Whitehurst in the middle of a game.

With the Colts facing virtual must-win situations in December, Whitehurst entered in the fourth quarter of losses to Pittsburgh and Jacksonville.

The next week against Houston, Whitehurst played four snaps, while Matt Hasselbeck fought through another ailment.

Finally against Miami, Whitehurst was called on in the second quarter and finished the game, helping the Colts to their final road victory of the season.