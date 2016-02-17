2015 Indianapolis Colts Season In Review

The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2015 season with an 8-8 record, were 4-2 within the AFC South Division and sent three players to the Pro Bowl in safety Mike Adams, cornerback Vontae Davis and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Indianapolis continued to be successful in divisional play. In Week 5 at Houston (10/8), the Colts won their 16th consecutive game within the AFC South Division, which set an NFL record.

Quarterback Andrew Luck missed nine games due to injury. Backup quarterback Matt Hasselbeck was thrust into the starting role and led the Colts to a 5-3 record as the starting quarterback. After losing Hasselbeck due to injury, Josh Freeman started the regular season finale and guided Indianapolis to their sixth win of the season by a starting reserve quarterback, which led the league.

Hilton posted his third-consecutive 1,000-yard season as he caught 69 passes for 1,124 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Frank Gore tallied 967 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Gore's 967 rushing yards were the most by a Colts running back since 2007 (Joseph Addai, 1,072).

Defensively, the Colts recorded five touchdowns, which is tied for the most in a single season in franchise history (1975 and 1994). Indianapolis was led in the middle by inside linebackers D'Qwell Jackson and Jerrell Freeman. According to coaches' totals, the duo combined to record 341 tackles (191 solo), 14 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), 12 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The defense was boosted by the return of outside linebacker Robert Mathis, who missed the entire 2014 season. Mathis finished the season tied for the team lead in sacks (7.0) with Colts

newcomer defensive end Kendall Langford. Defensive tackle David Parry was the only rookie on the team to start all 16 games and tallied 41 tackles (23 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.