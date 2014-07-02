2013-2014 Colts Cheerleader Calendar Wins Regional Award

Last year's calendar shoot took the Colts to Saugatuck, Michigan, where team photographer Matt Bowen shot each girl in a variety of places.

Upon returning back to Indianapolis, those images were examined before being turned over to Colts Graphics Designer Sherard Allen, the headman in laying out the images into the calendar.

"Finding where and how to make the calendar functional but not take away from the images, which are the focal point of the calendar," Allen said of his biggest worries when producing the calendar.

"For me, the girls and the photographer make my job easy. My job is just not to screw it up (laughs)."

In three weeks, the calendar will move on to the national competition where HardingPoorman and the Colts will try and see if more hardware will be returning to Indianapolis.

"We've enjoyed our partnership for over four years with the Colts," Wendy Miles Robbins, Executive Vice President of HardingPoorman, says.

"We feel like we are an extension of the team and it's fantastic. The creative team here is great to work with."

*A panel of out-of-state judges with extensive experience in printing and print production was brought in to examine the work. Each entry was judged on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces. The judging criteria included registration, crossovers, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, finishing, bindery and overall visual impacts.

Since 1986, The Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA) has been dedicated to advancing the success of the printing and graphics industry. Working together with Printing Industries of America, the world's largest graphic arts trade association, GLGA provides training, resources and a voice of advocacy on both a state and national level.