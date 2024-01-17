Zaire Franklin strives to be top linebacker in NFL after historic 2023 season

Following a season where he set a new franchise record in tackles, it would be easy to assume that linebacker Zaire Franklin was happy with the way 2023 played out for him and the Colts. However, when Franklin spoke with the media last Monday, it became abundantly clear that this season was not as successful as he would have hoped.

"To be honest, I didn't hit many of my goals that I set for myself and that was tough," Franklin said. "I made some winning plays, was able to help the team win, but to be honest goal number one was to make the playoffs – start all the games. Some of those things wasn't necessarily in my control. There's some things I need to go to the drawing board myself, maybe with a couple of Mai Tais on the beach or something. But yeah, I feel like – obviously, it was a great year. I'm still hurting to be honest with you, so I'm not feeling too good about everything right now. After I go back, sit back and be able to reflect and look at everything how I need to look at it, I'll be able to have a better understanding of everything.

"But to be honest, I really feel like there's another step that I need to take. There's another level that I can tap into. Like I said last year, my goal honestly wasn't the franchise, it was the NFL record, to be honest with you. And I didn't reach that. So, for me it's just getting back to that drawing board, continuing to push myself to be the best player, teammate, friend, leader that I can possibly be and be better for the team next year."

Despite falling short of 214 tackles, an NFL record set by linebacker Hardy Nickerson in 1993, Franklin had an impressive year. In 16 games this season, Franklin had a career-high 179 tackles along with three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

"He's a dog," head coach Shane Steichen said. "He shows up every single day. He works his tail off. He prepares the right way. He leads in the locker room the right way and he plays with great intensity, great effort and energy. Obviously, (he) studies tape. You can see it. He's in the right spots making tackles over and over and over again every week. Shoot, it's been a pleasure to have him on this football team, and being around him for my first season with him."