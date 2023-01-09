5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Texans Week 18

5. Rodney Thomas II's fantastic season ended on an unfortunate note.

Thomas was, understandably, not in the mindset to discuss the things he did well on Sunday – and over the course of a remarkable rookie season – in the immediate aftermath of the Colts' loss to the Texans. On fourth and 20 with just over a minute left, Mills was flushed to his right and flung a Hail Mary to the end zone while under pressure by defensive tackle Grover Stewart and defensive end Kwity Paye.

Thomas leapt in the air at the goal line but mis-timed his jump. The ball sailed just over his out-stretched hands and landed in the arms of Akins for a touchdown, which brought the Texans to within one with just under a minute left. Smith elected to go for two, and Akins caught the go-ahead and ultimately game-winning conversion from Mills.

After the game, Thomas was gutted that he didn't come up with a game-clinching play.

"(We had) nothing but heart, nothing but grit, nothing but fight coming out of this team," Thomas said. "That's why it's killing me the end of the game happened the way it was. Just gotta make the play."

In the locker room, though, Franklin offered words of encouragement and perspective to the rookie safety.

"I just told him that 'there is nobody in the NFL that I would rather have in that situation than him in that moment right there.' I would not choose anybody else in that moment for him. He's a young superstar. He's led our team in interceptions. He's a playmaker. He's red line to red line. It goes on and on.

"I know this feels like his darkest moment, but trust me, better is ahead of him. I am always here for him no matter what, in anything, regardless of what he needs. I know it's going to sting, and I know it hurts, but like I said he'll be stronger because of it."

Thomas, though, had an outstanding 2022 rookie season – especially for someone who was the No. 239 overall pick in last year's draft. Thomas' four interceptions were a team-high, and he was consistently in the right place at the right time at safety in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme.