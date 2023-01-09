Zack Moss Goes Out 'With A Bang' In Career Day Against Texans

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound Moss entered the NFL with the Bills as a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In 31 games as part of a talented Buffalo backfield, Moss had 225 total carries for 917 yards (4.1 avg.) with eight touchdowns, as well as 44 receptions for 319 yards and another two scores.

With versatile back Nyheim Hines looking for a change of scenery, the Colts would acquire Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick from the Bills in exchange for Hines on Nov. 1, just before the end of the trade deadline. Since making his Indianapolis debut 13 days later against the Las Vegas Raiders, Moss has slowly seen more and more action with the Colts' offense — with his role accelerated even more after a season-ending injury suffered by starting running back Jonathan Taylor — and headed into Sunday's season finale having averaged 17 carries for 73 yards (4.3 avg.) over his previous three games.

Earning his third straight start on Sunday, it didn't take long for Moss to get going. His first carry, on the Colts' second offensive play from scrimmage, was schemed up perfectly, as Moss used some terrific blocks up front to break free for a 34-yard gain — the second-longest run of his career.

Moss went into halftime having earned 47 rushing yards on six carries (7.8 avg.).

"I've been close the last few games," Moss said of that early success. "So, I was wanting to go out with a bang in this one, and I really wanted to just do my job, do my part, and execute as much as possibly could. And I felt I sparked a lot of the guys and things like that. We pride ourselves on that in our room, so that's always our standard."

Moss' second highlight play — much more of an individual effort — came about midway through the third quarter.

The Colts were trailing 17-7 and needing a spark in the worst way. After getting as far as the Houston 15-yard line, the Colts lined up for a 2nd-and-8 play. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, lined up under center, handed the ball off to Moss to his left, who made one cut but was seemingly stopped by multiple Texans defenders after a gain of about three yards.