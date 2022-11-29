5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Steelers Week 12

1. The Colts were better in the second half, but a slow start meant their margin for error was slim.

In the first half, the Colts had the ball for just 8:02, averaged 3.2 yards per play, gained four first downs and turned the ball over once. The Steelers, meanwhile, averaged 5.3 yards per play and had 16 first downs while holding the ball for just under 22 minutes.

The result of the gap in those underlying numbers was the Colts falling behind, 16-3, after the first 30 minutes.

"Started way too slow," interim head coach Jeff Saturday said.

Things improved in the second half, with the Colts averaging 5.3 yards per play and picking up 14 first downs to the Steelers' average of 4.4 yards per play and five total first downs. But facing that 13-point deficit, the Colts didn't have much room for error.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and running back Jonathan Taylor couldn't complete a handoff at the one-yard line, which resulted in a fumble recovered by Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley. And the Colts' defense wasn't able to get off the field on three third downs on an 11-play, 75-yard Steelers drive that ended with the go-ahead touchdown, and an ensuing two-point conversion that put the Colts behind by seven midway through the fourth quarter.

"For us, there were plays to be made, we just didn't make them," Saturday said. "We thought we could attack them down the field. They were pressing us up pretty good early in the game, and we were trying to get some plays off and just communication wasn't great, execution wasn't great. Again, you can point fingers – it's like everybody takes a turn at different moments. Collectively we just didn't do enough, and you saw we come out in the second half and it looks like two totally different offenses – one that's in rhythm moving – no new plays.