'A Heck Of A Day:' Jelani Woods Posts Career-Best Performance In Return To Lineup

With the Steelers bracketing the Colts' outside receivers — particularly Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Parris Campbell — that left opportunities for quarterback Matt Ryan to feed the ball to his tight ends. While the Indy offense struggled in all areas to start the game, the unit began to get into a bit of a rhythm over the final two quarters.

Woods was particularly dangerous in the third quarter, when he logged six receptions for 72 yards — all this for a promising prospect who had a combined seven receptions for 79 yards, with three touchdowns, coming into Monday's game.

The 6-foot-7, 253-pound Virginia product had already made a solid first impression upon interim head coach Jeff Saturday, but Monday night's game was the first time the legendary Colts' offensive lineman got the opportunity to see Woods in game action in his new role.