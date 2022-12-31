Colts Sign DE Kameron Cline To 53-Man Roster, Place DE Yannick Ngakoue On Injured Reserve, Elevate WR Keke Coutee, LB Segun Olubi To Active Roster From Practice Squad 

Coutee, 5-11, 180 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 31 career games (10 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021-22) and Houston Texans (2018-20) and has compiled 85 receptions for 966 yards and four touchdowns, five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, 22 punt returns for 187 yards (8.5 avg.) and five kickoff returns for 97 yards (19.4 avg.). His last name is pronounced Q-T.

Olubi, 6-2, 220 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He played in Week 16 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Olubi was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on September 1, 2022. He participated in the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 offseason program and training camp after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Olubi saw action in 21 games (seven starts) in two seasons (2020-21) at San Diego State and compiled 68 tackles (34 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles. He played in 12 games at Harding College in 2019 and finished with 23 tackles (12 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2018, Olubi totaled 54 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one interception at Saddleback College. At the College of Idaho in 2017, he registered 85 tackles (48 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one blocked kick. His name is pronounced SUH-goon uh-loo-bee.