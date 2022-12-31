Colts Sign DE Kameron Cline To 53-Man Roster, Place DE Yannick Ngakoue On Injured Reserve, Elevate WR Keke Coutee, LB Segun Olubi To Active Roster From Practice Squad 

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Kameron Cline to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on the Injured Reserve list. The team also elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and linebacker Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Cline, 6-4, 275 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad the last three seasons (2020-22). He has played in three career games and has tallied three tackles (two solo). Cline was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020.
Ngakoue, 6-2, 246 pounds, has played in 110 career games (102 starts) in his time with the Colts (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Baltimore Ravens (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2019) and has compiled 202 tackles (163 solo), 65.0 tackles for loss, 65.0 sacks, 13 passes defensed, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 21 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was acquired by Indianapolis via trade with the Raiders on March 16, 2022.
Coutee, 5-11, 180 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 31 career games (10 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021-22) and Houston Texans (2018-20) and has compiled 85 receptions for 966 yards and four touchdowns, five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, 22 punt returns for 187 yards (8.5 avg.) and five kickoff returns for 97 yards (19.4 avg.). His last name is pronounced Q-T.
Olubi, 6-2, 220 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He played in Week 16 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Olubi was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on September 1, 2022. He participated in the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 offseason program and training camp after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Olubi saw action in 21 games (seven starts) in two seasons (2020-21) at San Diego State and compiled 68 tackles (34 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles. He played in 12 games at Harding College in 2019 and finished with 23 tackles (12 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2018, Olubi totaled 54 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one interception at Saddleback College. At the College of Idaho in 2017, he registered 85 tackles (48 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one blocked kick. His name is pronounced SUH-goon uh-loo-bee.