Colts Activate Xavier Rhodes, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Julién Davenport From Reserve/COVID-19 List; Waive Rolan Milligan, Jalen Morton; Place J.J. Nelson On Injured Reserve

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today activated tackle Julién Davenport, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Xavier Rhodes from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed wide receiver J.J. Nelson on the Injured Reserve list and waived safety Rolan Milligan and quarterback Jalen Morton.

Davenport, 6-7, 325 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on March 29, 2021. He has played in 51 career games (28 starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2017-18). Davenport has also started one postseason contest. He was originally selected by the Texans in the fourth round (130th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2020, Davenport played in all 16 games (one start as an extra offensive lineman) with the Dolphins.

Muhammad, 6-4, 250 pounds, has played in 51 career games (seven starts) in his time with the Colts (2018-20) and New Orleans Saints (2017) and has compiled 79 tackles (55 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one special teams stop. He was originally claimed by Indianapolis off waivers from the New Orleans Saints on September 2, 2018. In 2020, Muhammad saw action in all 16 games and totaled 23 tackles (19 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He appeared in one postseason contest and tallied one solo tackle and 1.0 tackle for loss.

Rhodes, 6-1, 210 pounds, has played in 120 career games (113 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020) and Minnesota Vikings (2013-19) and has compiled 414 tackles (353 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, 85 passes defensed, 12 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and three forced fumbles. He was signed by the Colts as a free agent on March 27, 2020. In 2020, Rhodes started all 16 games for Indianapolis and totaled 42 tackles (35 solo), 12 passes defensed and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3. Rhodes started one postseason contest and tallied three tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed.

Nelson, 5-10, 165 pounds, was signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on February 1, 2021. He has played in 58 career games (16 starts) in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Oakland Raiders (2019) and Arizona Cardinals (2015-18). Nelson has totaled 85 receptions for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also registered 12 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown.

Milligan, 5-10, 200 pounds, was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on October 23, 2018. He has played in 11 career games (one start) in his time with the Colts (2018-20), Detroit Lions (2017-18) and Dallas Cowboys (2016) and has totaled 10 tackles (eight solo) and five special teams stops.