X-rays Negative On T.Y. Hilton's Knee Injury

BUFFALO – The early news appears to be good, in regards to a long-term diagnosis, on T.Y. Hilton's left knee injury.

Chuck Pagano said after the game that the X-rays on Hilton's left knee were negative.

Hilton left the 27-14 loss late in the third quarter, walking to the locker room.

Following the season-opening loss, Hilton said he should know more about the extent of his knee injury on Monday.

"I'll be alright. I just have to get into the training room and see what's up," Hilton said.

The injury came on an out route by Hilton. The fourth-year wide receiver said he got tackled, his knee hit the ground and that's when he believes the injury occurred.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay confirmed after the game that the X-rays on Hilton's knee injury were negative.

Irsay said it was a "bad bruise" and Hilton could miss a few weeks.