X-rays Negative On T.Y. Hilton's Knee Injury

Intro: The Colts loss to Buffalo on Sunday didn’t come without any injuries. T.Y. Hilton left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. How long might Hilton be out?

Sep 13, 2015 at 10:01 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

hilton-ty-03.jpg

BUFFALO – The early news appears to be good, in regards to a long-term diagnosis, on T.Y. Hilton's left knee injury.

Chuck Pagano said after the game that the X-rays on Hilton's left knee were negative.

Hilton left the 27-14 loss late in the third quarter, walking to the locker room.

Following the season-opening loss, Hilton said he should know more about the extent of his knee injury on Monday.

"I'll be alright. I just have to get into the training room and see what's up," Hilton said.

The injury came on an out route by Hilton. The fourth-year wide receiver said he got tackled, his knee hit the ground and that's when he believes the injury occurred.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay confirmed after the game that the X-rays on Hilton's knee injury were negative.

Irsay said it was a "bad bruise" and Hilton could miss a few weeks.

Pending an MRI, it appears Hilton does not have a significant knee injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: May 21-27

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 14-20

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 7-13

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts today waived cornerback Roderic Teamer.
news

Eric Fisher On Why He Signed With Colts: 'It Seemed Right From The Start'

New Colts left tackle Eric Fisher talked Thursday about his decision to come to Indianapolis. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan. 
news

Colts Sign Free Agent Linebacker Malik Jefferson

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Malik Jefferson
news

Colts' Draft Pick Will Fries Knows From Experience Kwity Paye Is A 'Great Player'

Offensive lineman Will Fries, picked in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts, had annual battles with Kwity Paye while the two played college ball in the Big Ten East. 
news

Colts 2021 Draft: 10 Takeaways, From The D-Line Competition To Sam Ehlinger's Fit

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with seven selections: DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, TE Kylen Granson, S Shawn Davis, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan and OG Will Fries. Here are 10 big takeaways from a big weekend in Indianapolis. 
news

Will Fries Gives Colts Position Flexibility Along The Offensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts went to the offensive line for their final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting versatile Penn State guard/tackle Will Fries in the seventh round (248th overall). What does Fries bring to the table?
news

Mike Strachan 'Going To Give Championship Effort' As Late-Round Pickup At Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts used a seventh-round pick on Saturday to select 6-foot-5 wide receiver Mike Strachan. What does the Charleston product bring to the table?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft: Six Takeaways From Day 3, Rounds 4-7

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with five picks on Saturday. How do Frank Reich and Chris Ballard feel about the newest members of their team? 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising