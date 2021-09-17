WynnBET, Indianapolis Colts Announce New Multi-Year Partnership 

Lucas Oil Stadium’s West Club Re-Named WynnBET Club, Robert Mathis Added as a Brand Ambassador

Sep 17, 2021 at 09:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
WynnBET_GoldIndigo_Colts_Lockup_2

INDIANAPOLIS & LAS VEGAS (SEPT. 17, 2021) – WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, and the Indianapolis Colts on Friday announced a new partnership making WynnBET a Proud Sportsbook Partner of the Colts. As part of the agreement, Lucas Oil Stadium's West Club will be re-named the WynnBET Club, featuring a 21+ only sports bar environment in the upstairs club level, as well as a WynnBET VIP area.

Additionally, WynnBET will also add Colts legend Robert Mathis as a new brand ambassador. Mathis, a five-time NFL Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and the 2013 AFC Defensive Player of the Year, will appear in WynnBET media partner programming as part of the partnership. He played with the Colts for every season of his 14-year career and will appear at in-person events with WynnBET.

"This partnership with WynnBET will help the Colts expand offerings, activities and events for our fans and customers and provide multiple new options for them to engage with the team," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "We also look forward to WynnBET's presence in our television shows, podcasts and other digital and social platforms, which will allow us to touch even more fans, on gameday or otherwise."

Outside of the venue, WynnBET host a lounge at the team's pre-game tailgate area, Touchdown Town, where prizes will be given away to 21+ guests. WynnBET and the Colts will offer various fan activations, including appearances from Colts' Legends and WynnBET brand ambassadors, food and beverage offerings and prize giveaways.

Release Image (1)

In addition to being included in the Colts' gameday atmosphere, WynnBET will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Official Colts Podcast. WynnBET is also the new title sponsor of the Colts Mobile App, which includes visibility within the app as well as on the club's social media channels.

Throughout the season, fans will notice WynnBET branding on the stadium's north end zone LED adjacent to the window that provides a backdrop to downtown Indianapolis. WynnBET also will be featured on the gameday lineup cards, which are provided to fans in suites at the venue as well as in the WynnBET Club.

What's more, WynnBET is slated to appear on the team's radio programming, including on the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show, in-game broadcast and The 5th Quarter Huddle postgame show. For more information, visit www.WynnBET.com.

DSC_0112 (2)

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com

About The Indianapolis Colts

The NFL's Indianapolis Colts strive to entertain, inspire and unite fans and people throughout our city, our state and beyond by winning the right way. 

Since arriving in Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts have reached the NFL postseason 19 times, winning 11 division titles, two AFC Championships and Super Bowl XLI.  In our 68-year history, the franchise has reached seven NFL championship games or Super Bowls, winning four, in 1958, 1959, 1970 and 2006. 

Off the field, the Colts are committed to improving the lives of our fellow Hoosiers by building a healthy, inclusive and compassionate community through meaningful outreach, projects and partnerships. The Colts also support current and former players by engaging with them in charitable efforts, helping them leave a legacy of service to the community.

Related Content

news

Braden Smith, Xavier Rhodes Ruled Out Vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 2 on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the second game of 2021?
news

Colts To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness, 'Kicking The Stigma' During Rams Game

Fans can get a Kicking The Stigma shirt with a $35 donation supporting Kicking The Stigma Action Grants. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?

The Colts face another test in Week 2 with the Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

COMING IN NOVEMBER - Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

HBO Sports, NFL Films and the Indianapolis Colts are teaming up for the first-ever in-season presentation of HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS. The multi-episode primetime edition of the 18-time Emmy-Award-winning series premieres November 17.
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Thursday's Practice Report; Focus Continues On Generating Explosive Plays

The Colts practiced Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Here's everything you need to know from the day's news. 
news

Caesars Entertainment Named Sports Betting Partner and Official Casino Partner of the Indianapolis Colts

New Agreement Adds Caesars Sportsbook to Already Established Team Sponsorship 
news

In 'Special' NFL Debut, Rookie WR Mike Strachan Shows Colts Can Rely On Him

2021 seventh-round pick Mike Strachan had two catches in his NFL debut - which was also the first time most of his family had ever seen him play football. 
news

Colts Sign CB Chris Wilcox To Practice Squad, Release S Shawn Davis From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Thursday morning. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Eric Fisher 'Feeling Real Good,' First Practice Report Of Rams Week Released

The Colts returned to practice Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what you need to know from the day, starting with what we heard from left tackle Eric Fisher. 
news

Colts Sign Guard/Tackle Anthony Coyle To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard/tackle Anthony Coyle to the practice squad
news

Colts Seeking More Explosive Plays After Week 1 Loss To Seahawks

The Colts didn't generate many explosive plays against the Seahawks for a few reasons. 
Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Witness history as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings live at Lucas Oil Stadium. Limited Colts vs. Rams tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising