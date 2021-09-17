WynnBET, Indianapolis Colts Announce New Multi-Year Partnership 

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com

About The Indianapolis Colts

The NFL's Indianapolis Colts strive to entertain, inspire and unite fans and people throughout our city, our state and beyond by winning the right way.

Since arriving in Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts have reached the NFL postseason 19 times, winning 11 division titles, two AFC Championships and Super Bowl XLI. In our 68-year history, the franchise has reached seven NFL championship games or Super Bowls, winning four, in 1958, 1959, 1970 and 2006.