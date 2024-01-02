Colts sign WR Juwann Winfree to 53-man roster from practice squad, sign TE Eric Tomlinson to practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad.

Winfree, 6-1, 210 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season after originally signing with Indianapolis as a free agent on May 9, 2023. He has played in 22 career games (one start) in his time with the Colts (2023), Green Bay Packers (2020-22) and Denver Broncos (2019) and has compiled nine receptions for 75 yards (8.3 avg.). Winfree has also appeared in one postseason contest.