Colts sign WR Juwann Winfree to 53-man roster from practice squad, sign TE Eric Tomlinson to practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad.
Winfree, 6-1, 210 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season after originally signing with Indianapolis as a free agent on May 9, 2023. He has played in 22 career games (one start) in his time with the Colts (2023), Green Bay Packers (2020-22) and Denver Broncos (2019) and has compiled nine receptions for 75 yards (8.3 avg.). Winfree has also appeared in one postseason contest.
Tomlinson, 6-6, 265 pounds, has played in 85 career games (53 starts) in his time with the Baltimore Ravens (2020-21, 2023), Houston Texans (2015-16, 2023), Broncos (2022), New York Giants (2019-20), Oakland Raiders (2019), New York Jets (2016-18) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015). He has compiled 27 receptions for 280 yards (10.4 avg.) and three touchdowns. Tomlinson has also tallied 13 special teams tackles. He has played in two postseason contests (one start).