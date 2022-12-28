Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday’s game, including air travel on Irsay’s private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

Dec 28, 2022 at 01:00 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
irsay-new-years-contest

As a thank you to Indianapolis Colts fans, team Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will send a group of loyal Colts fans to New York City for the team's New Year's Day matchup against the New York Giants.

Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game. The winners will return to Indianapolis on Monday.

To enter, fans should visit Colts.com/fans and share in 200 characters or less why they should be selected for this special trip. Fans may enter the contest starting at 1 p.m. ET today through tomorrow, Dec. 29, at 3 p.m. ET.

Winners will be selected and notified within 24 hours of the conclusion of the contest.

Related Content

news

How A Punting Camp, Late-Night Phone Call And Cross-Country Trip Sparked Matt Haack's Punting Career

Haack is in his sixth year in the NFL and first with the Colts.

news

Colts' Defense Approaching Indy-Era Sack Record After Another Strong Performance

With four total sacks on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Indianapolis Colts now have 43 sacks as a team, putting them four sacks away from breaking the Indianapolis-era team record of 46 set by the 2005 Colts' defense.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Play Host To Chargers For Week 16 Monday Night Football Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) play host to the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) in tonight's Week 16 primetime battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from tonight's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Nick Foles Will Be Colts' Starting Quarterback vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday Announces

Foles signed with the Colts as a free agent earlier this year.

news

Colts' Dallis Flowers Continuing To Prove He Belongs, On Both Kick Returns And At Cornerback

Flowers, an undrafted rookie free agent from D-II Pittsburg State, had kickoff returns of 48 and 49 yards and played solid coverage against Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Indianapolis Colts LB-Shaquille Leonard Named Recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

news

Jeff Saturday: Matt Ryan Will Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback Over Final 4 Games Of 2022 Season

The Colts' quarterback depth chart will remain the same, Saturday said Monday, with Nick Foles backing up Ryan and Sam Ehlinger at No. 3.

news

From Tennis To Track To, Yes, Soccer: If American Football Never Existed, What Sport Would Colts Players Have Played?

Last month, I set out into the Colts' locker room to try to find an alternate universe where some of the best athletes in the world could've wound up playing for the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

news

Colts Nominate LB Shaquille Leonard For 2022 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Leonard, the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker whose Maniac Foundation has positively impacted countless lives, was nominated for the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a player for his commitment to the NFL's core values of respect, integrity, resiliency and commitment to team.

news

Colts' Week 15 Game At Minnesota Vikings To Kick Off On Saturday, Dec. 17 At 1 p.m. ET

The kickoff time for Week 15's Colts-Vikings game was previously listed as TBD.

news

Jelani Woods' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Support For Kicking The Stigma Adds Meaning After University Of Virginia Shooting

The rookie tight end was close with the three members of the University of Virginia football team who lost their lives in a mass shooting on campus last month, and has felt strong support for his mental health from the Colts following the tragedy.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising