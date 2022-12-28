Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

As a thank you to Indianapolis Colts fans, team Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will send a group of loyal Colts fans to New York City for the team's New Year's Day matchup against the New York Giants.

Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game. The winners will return to Indianapolis on Monday.

To enter, fans should visit Colts.com/fans and share in 200 characters or less why they should be selected for this special trip. Fans may enter the contest starting at 1 p.m. ET today through tomorrow, Dec. 29, at 3 p.m. ET.