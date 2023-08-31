2023 Countdown To Kickoff: Giveaways, sweepstakes, events and more!

BEGINNING SEPT. 1: KICKOFF POSTER, CAR DECAL AVAILABLE
Beginning tomorrow, fans may pick up a free 2023 schedule poster and a "For the Shoe" car decal, while supplies last, at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium (open Mon.–Sat., 11 a.m.– 4 p.m.) and participating Buffalo Wild Wings, HotBox Pizza and Meijer locations across Indiana.
Fans may view participating locations at Colts.com/kickoff.
---
SEPT. 1 – 8: COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF SWEEPSTAKES
Beginning tomorrow through Sept. 8, fans are invited to enter the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes, presented by Bud Light. Fans may register for the sweepstakes at Colts.com/kickoff. Must be 21 to enter.
One grand prize winner will be selected randomly to win four field seat tickets to the 40th Season Home Opener Celebration on Sept. 10. The prize package also includes four pre-game field passes, one stadium parking pass, a Bud Light cooler, four custom Colts jerseys and a $100 concessions credit.
---
SEPT. 5 – 8: 40TH SEASON VOLUNTEER WEEK
To mark 40 seasons of giving back to the community, Colts players, coaches, staff, team mascot "Blue," Cheerleaders, and alumni will volunteer at 40 different sites in the Indianapolis area during the week leading into the season opener against Jacksonville.
Each volunteer will contribute at least one hour to local organizations, including schools, food pantries, domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters, mental health organizations and more.
Current Colts players will spend their "Community Tuesday" next week volunteering at Gleaners Food Bank.
---
SEPT. 6 –9: DOWNTOWN "SHINING A LIGHT" SHOW
To prepare for the upcoming season, team mascot "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders will help illuminate the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis with a new Colts-themed "Shining a Light" how. The light show will give fans a look back on special moments, players and traditions from the last 40 seasons of Colts history.
WHEN: Wed., Sept. 6
- 7:30 p.m. – Appearance & performance by Colts Cheerleaders and "Blue"
- 9 p.m. – Video debuts
WHERE: Monument Circle
The light show will repeat each night at 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. through Sat., Sept. 9.
---
FRI., SEPT. 8: COLTS KICKOFF CONCERT
The 2023 Colts Kickoff Concert, featuring The Jim Irsay Band & The Jim Irsay Collection, in Indianapolis is officially SOLD OUT.
The concert will feature special performances by rock legend and Indiana's own John Mellencamp, as well as music greats Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills & Nash), Ann Wilson (Heart) and Peter Wolf (J. Geils Band). Fans also will enjoy a special appearance by world-renowned illusionist Criss Angel.
The evening also will include an exhibition of pieces from The Jim Irsay Collection, including Irsay's world-famous guitar and instrument collection, as well as iconic artifacts from American history and popular culture. The exhibit also will include unique Colts memorabilia from 40 seasons in Indianapolis.
---
SUN., SEPT. 10: 40TH SEASON HOME OPENER VS. JACKSONVILLE
The Colts will open their 40th season in Indianapolis against the Jacksonville Jaguars by saluting members of the 1984 Colts team, coaching staff, cheer alumni and fans who will come together to celebrate this milestone throughout the game. Highlights will include:
- A "40 Season Patch" on player jerseys;
- A free 1980's inspired Colts T-shirt for the first 50,000 fans to arrive in stadium;
- Reunion of 1984 alumni players & coaches during first quarter; and
- Halftime show featuring a reunion performance by more than 300 Colts Cheerleaders from the past 40 seasons.
---
40TH SEASON COLTS GEAR BY HOMEFIELD APPAREL
Colts partner Homefield Apparel will launch a new line of gear celebrating 40 season of Colts football in Indianapolis. The gear will be an homage to the team's Indianapolis years, featuring an iconic Colts moment from each decade per item.
The new line will debut next week. For more info or to purchase gear, visit shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.