2023 Countdown To Kickoff: Giveaways, sweepstakes, events and more!

SEPT. 6 –9: DOWNTOWN "SHINING A LIGHT" SHOW

To prepare for the upcoming season, team mascot "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders will help illuminate the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis with a new Colts-themed "Shining a Light" how. The light show will give fans a look back on special moments, players and traditions from the last 40 seasons of Colts history.