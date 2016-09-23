Will The Colts Have Entire Starting Defense Intact On Sunday?

Intro: The injury report for Week Three is a lot to decipher for the Colts. Which guys are expected to play in a pivotal Sunday contest against the Chargers?

Sep 23, 2016 at 08:56 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday saw Andrew Luck back practicing full go and every defensive starter, except for one, also participating in the final practice of the week.

Cornerback Patrick Robinson, who had a setback in his concussion protocol, is the lone starting defender who has been ruled out for Week Three.

On offense, Luck practiced Friday, but he will be without two starters on Sunday afternoon.

Here's a look at what Chuck Pagano and Henry Anderson had to say to the media on Friday:

INJURY STATUS FOR WEEK THREE

  • OUT: CB-Darius Butler (hamstring): Butler did not practice all week after a grade one hamstring injury took him off the field in Denver.
  • OUT: OG-Denzelle Good (back): The back injury Good suffered last Sunday kept him out of practice all week. Chuck Pagano wouldn't reveal if it will be Jon Harrison or rookie Joe Haeg at right guard on Sunday.
  • OUT: WR-Donte Moncrief (shoulder): Moncrief is out four-to-six weeks with a fractured scapula.
  • OUT: CB-Patrick Robinson (concussion): Robinson had a "hiccup" in his concussion protocol after practicing on Thursday. He will miss a second straight game.
  • QUESTIONABLE: OLB-Trent Cole (back): After missing all of last week, Cole was limited for two days this week, and then was a full participant on Friday.
  • QUESTIONABLE: CB-Vontae Davis (ankle): Terrific news for the Colts with Davis practicing all week, including being full on Friday.
  • QUESTIONABLE: S-Clayton Geathers (foot): Geathers was limited on Friday, after being full on Thursday. Pagano said Geathers was a little sore, hence the reason for scaling back his Friday workload.
  • QUESTIONABLE: S-T.J. Green (knee): Just like Davis, Green was full go on Friday, after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • QUESTIONABLE: WR-T.Y. Hilton (knee): After being limited on Thursday, Hilton was held out of practice on Friday. Chuck Pagano said it was a just a rest day for Hilton.
  • QUESTIONABLE: C-Ryan Kelly (shoulder): Kelly was back to practicing full on Friday.
  • QUESTIONABLE: QB-Andrew Luck (right shoulder): Luck progressed from not practicing Wednesday, to limited on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday.

Chuck Pagano on Vontae Davis practicing this week:

"He looks good.

"We've got to do a great job of rotating those guys in (on Sunday)."


Bowen's Analysis: We haven't seen Davis on the field since the 2016 preseason opener up in Buffalo. A medial strain kept Davis sidelined until this week, when he practiced all three days.

With Patrick Robinson out for a second straight week, it could very well be Davis and Antonio Cromartie starting in the base defense. We will see if Pagano wants to implement any sort of "pitch count" for secondary guys like Davis, T.J. Green and/or Clayton Geathers on Sunday.Henry Anderson on hoping to make his debut against the Chargers:

"I'm moving better, the legs are fresher. Everything feels better than last year, I just think my technique isn't as crisp as it needs to be."


Bowen's Analysis: If that first series of 2016 does come on Sunday for Anderson, he's going to be nervous. Anderson admitted that he is a little nervy thinking about getting back on the field for the first time in 10 and a half months. He expects that to go away after a few plays.

Officially, Anderson isn't listed on the injury status report, which is a great sign for him making his 2016 debut on Sunday. Chuck Pagano said the hope is for Anderson to play on Sunday. If Anderson does play, he will be part of a defensive front trying to slow down San Diego running back Melvin Gordon (159 rushing yards and three touchdowns after two games).Robert Mathis on facing Philip Rivers:

"He's always dialed in each and every play. He knows when to make checks and when not to and he kind of makes you earn everything you get."


Bowen's Analysis: "Frustrating" and "encouraging" were the two words Robert Mathis used on Friday to describe his near sacks last week in Denver. Mathis knows that Philip Rivers does not hold onto the ball very long and that obviously impacts how much the pass rush can disrupt things.

Mathis should be part of a defense on Sunday that has almost every starter present. At Friday's practice the Colts had 10 of their 11 defensive starters participating (only CB-Patrick Robinson did not) and 9 of those guys were full participants (S-Clayton Geathers) was limited.*

FINAL INJURY REPORT

Here is Friday's injury report:

-DNP: CB-Darius Butler (hamstring), T-Denzelle Good (back), WR-T.Y. Hilton (knee), WR-Donte Moncrief (shoulder)

-LIMITED: S-Clayton Geathers

-FULL: DT-Henry Anderson (knee), CB-Antonio Cromartie (ribs), OLB-Trent Cole (back), CB-Vontae Davis (ankle), S-T.J. Green (knee), RB-Frank Gore (rest), D'Qwell Jackson (rest), C-Ryan Kelly (shoulder), DE-Kendall Langford (abdomen), QB-Andrew Luck (rest), OLB-Robert Mathis (rest), T-Joe Reitz (neck)*

