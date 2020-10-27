Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign CB Will Sunderland, Release LB Najee Goode

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Will Sunderland to the practice squad and released linebacker Najee Goode from the practice squad.
Sunderland, 6-2, 196 pounds, participated in the Green Bay Packers' 2020 offseason program and training camp. He originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. Collegiately, Sunderland played in 24 games (13 starts) in two seasons (2018-19) at Troy and totaled 59 tackles (42 solo), 5.0 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions and nine passes defensed. He earned First Team All-Sun Belt recognition as a senior in 2019. Prior to Troy, Sunderland saw action in 16 games in two seasons (2015-16) at Oklahoma and compiled 18 tackles (11 solo), 1.0 tackle for a loss, one interception and one pass defensed.
Goode, 6-0, 244 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on October 8, 2020. He has played in 90 career games (eight starts) in his time with the Colts (2018, 2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2013-17) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012) and has totaled 64 tackles (48 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, seven passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 43 special teams stops. Goode has appeared in six postseason contests (one start) and has registered two tackles (one solo) and four special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.