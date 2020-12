INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Will Holden to the 53-man roster off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Holden, 6-7, 330 pounds, has played in 12 career games (seven starts) in his time with the Ravens (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Seattle Seahawks (2019), Miami Dolphins (2019), New Orleans Saints (2018), Colts (2018) and Arizona Cardinals (2017-18). He was originally selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.