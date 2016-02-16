Will Frank Gore's Individual Numbers Grow In 2016?

Intro: In 2015, Frank Gore put up numbers no Colts player has reached since 2007. Will Gore’s output be even greater next season?

Feb 16, 2016 at 05:23 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

GoreMiami.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Durable and productive.

When the Colts signed Frank Gore last offseason, those two adjectives were frequently used to describe what was coming to Indianapolis.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old Gore had achieved remarkable consistency over his decade in San Francisco.

What Gore had done with the 49ers was nowhere to be found several time zones away in Indianapolis.

In 2015, with Gore in the fold, the Colts finally achieved some of what was missing out of their own running back position, even if it didn't meet No. 23's normal standards.

Gore's 260 carries for 967 rushing yards last season were numbers no Colts running back has reached since 2007.

Since 1991, only five NFL running backs older than Gore have rushed for more than the 967 total he had last season.

When Week 17 came to a close though, Gore was left wanting more.

A 1,000-yard season, and ending a more than three-year 100-yard rusher drought, very easily could have been reached for the running back with the most consecutive active starts in the NFL.

Consider what Gore's numbers were when the Colts' offense had its two most indispensable players this past year.

  • With Anthony Castonzo healthy in 2015, Gore averaged 3.95 yards per carry. Without Castonzo for three games, Gore averaged just 2.68 yards per carry.
  • With Andrew Luck healthy in 2015, Gore logged 4.10 yards per carry. Without Luck for nine games, Gore averaged just 3.48 yards per carry.

Gore knows the grander individual numbers should come in 2016.

But like Gore said back in his first Training Camp with the Colts, there's something bigger on his mind.

"Before you leave this game, you want to be a champion," Gore told FOX Sports of winning a Super Bowl. "This was my first time on the market and I never went through free agency. I was always under contract. So now I have an opportunity to make a decision for myself. In San Fran, I got there but I didn't win it.

"So seeing this team, with a great quarterback, a great coaching staff, a great organization take it step by step, I felt like if I can come over here and work, add myself to the puzzle ..."

Gore paused for seven seconds and looked at his teammates coming off the field, almost like he was afraid to jinx it.

"I've got a shot, you know?" he finally concluded.

For the Colts to help Gore reach that elusive mountaintop in 2016, his same individual effort (along with some additional help from others) is again a must.

Player Spotlight - FRANK GORE

Frank Gore in action during the 2015 season.

No Title
1 / 171
No Title
2 / 171
No Title
3 / 171
No Title
4 / 171
No Title
5 / 171
No Title
6 / 171
No Title
7 / 171
No Title
8 / 171
No Title
9 / 171
No Title
10 / 171
No Title
11 / 171
No Title
12 / 171
No Title
13 / 171
No Title
14 / 171
No Title
15 / 171
No Title
16 / 171
No Title
17 / 171
No Title
18 / 171
No Title
19 / 171
No Title
20 / 171
No Title
21 / 171
No Title
22 / 171
No Title
23 / 171
No Title
24 / 171
No Title
25 / 171
No Title
26 / 171
No Title
27 / 171
No Title
28 / 171
No Title
29 / 171
No Title
30 / 171
No Title
31 / 171
No Title
32 / 171
No Title
33 / 171
No Title
34 / 171
No Title
35 / 171
No Title
36 / 171
No Title
37 / 171
No Title
38 / 171
No Title
39 / 171
No Title
40 / 171
No Title
41 / 171
No Title
42 / 171
No Title
43 / 171
No Title
44 / 171
No Title
45 / 171
No Title
46 / 171
No Title
47 / 171
No Title
48 / 171
No Title
49 / 171
No Title
50 / 171
No Title
51 / 171
No Title
52 / 171
No Title
53 / 171
No Title
54 / 171
No Title
55 / 171
No Title
56 / 171
No Title
57 / 171
No Title
58 / 171
No Title
59 / 171
No Title
60 / 171
No Title
61 / 171
No Title
62 / 171
No Title
63 / 171
No Title
64 / 171
No Title
65 / 171
No Title
66 / 171
No Title
67 / 171
No Title
68 / 171
No Title
69 / 171
No Title
70 / 171
No Title
71 / 171
No Title
72 / 171
No Title
73 / 171
No Title
74 / 171
No Title
75 / 171
No Title
76 / 171
No Title
77 / 171
No Title
78 / 171
No Title
79 / 171
No Title
80 / 171
No Title
81 / 171
No Title
82 / 171
No Title
83 / 171
No Title
84 / 171
No Title
85 / 171
No Title
86 / 171
No Title
87 / 171
No Title
88 / 171
No Title
89 / 171
No Title
90 / 171
No Title
91 / 171
No Title
92 / 171
No Title
93 / 171
No Title
94 / 171
No Title
95 / 171
No Title
96 / 171
No Title
97 / 171
No Title
98 / 171
No Title
99 / 171
No Title
100 / 171
No Title
101 / 171
No Title
102 / 171
No Title
103 / 171
No Title
104 / 171
No Title
105 / 171
No Title
106 / 171
No Title
107 / 171
No Title
108 / 171
No Title
109 / 171
No Title
110 / 171
No Title
111 / 171
No Title
112 / 171
No Title
113 / 171
No Title
114 / 171
No Title
115 / 171
No Title
116 / 171
No Title
117 / 171
No Title
118 / 171
No Title
119 / 171
No Title
120 / 171
No Title
121 / 171
No Title
122 / 171
No Title
123 / 171
No Title
124 / 171
No Title
125 / 171
No Title
126 / 171
No Title
127 / 171
No Title
128 / 171
No Title
129 / 171
No Title
130 / 171
No Title
131 / 171
No Title
132 / 171
No Title
133 / 171
No Title
134 / 171
No Title
135 / 171
No Title
136 / 171
No Title
137 / 171
No Title
138 / 171
No Title
139 / 171
No Title
140 / 171
No Title
141 / 171
No Title
142 / 171
No Title
143 / 171
No Title
144 / 171
No Title
145 / 171
No Title
146 / 171
No Title
147 / 171
No Title
148 / 171
No Title
149 / 171
No Title
150 / 171
No Title
151 / 171
No Title
152 / 171
No Title
153 / 171
No Title
154 / 171
No Title
155 / 171
No Title
156 / 171
No Title
157 / 171
No Title
158 / 171
No Title
159 / 171
No Title
160 / 171
No Title
161 / 171
No Title
162 / 171
No Title
163 / 171
No Title
164 / 171
No Title
165 / 171
No Title
166 / 171
No Title
167 / 171
No Title
168 / 171
No Title
169 / 171
No Title
170 / 171
No Title
171 / 171
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How Experience At Pro Bowl, Super Bowl Is Motivating Colts CB Kenny Moore II

Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II stopped by the Colts Official Podcast this week to discuss his time in Las Vegas and Los Angeles earlier this month and why he's excited to get to work under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. 
news

From Washington To Lincoln To Kennedy, Jim Irsay Collection Boasts Impressive List Of Presidential Items

The Jim Irsay Collection boasts presidential items such as a letter from George Washington regarding Revolutionary War troops, an Abraham Lincoln campaign poster and much more. 
news

Colts Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady Has 'Great Experience' As Head Coach In East-West Shrine Bowl

Brady spoke to Voice Of The Colts Matt Taylor about serving as the head coach of the West team in the annual scouting showcase game held earlier this month in Las Vegas. 
news

At Super Bowl LVI, Frank & Linda Reich's kNot Today Foundation Putting Spotlight On Fight Against Child Sex Trafficking 

kNot Today joined the Alliance Against Human Trafficking last August, and is joining several organizations during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles to raise awareness around the issue of human trafficking. 
news

Reggie Wayne Not Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Wayne, who finished his career with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 receiving yards, will have to wait another year to take his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Wins Fedex Ground Player Of The Year

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in his remarkable 2021 season. 
news

The Framework Of Gus Bradley's Colts Defense Is Coming Into Focus

Bradley is working on putting a coaching staff together and evaluating the players he'll work with, but on Wednesday he discussed the foundation for what his defense will look like with the Colts. 
news

TUNE IN: Gus Bradley's Introductory Press Conference Wednesday at Noon ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook
news

Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley Sees Strong Foundation, Tremendous Upside In New Defense 

Bradley joined Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz for an episode of "Overtime" on the Colts Audio Network to offer his thoughts on the players he's inheriting and how he'll fit his scheme to their talents in Indianapolis. 
news

Colts Hire Gus Bradley As Defensive Coordinator

Bradley brings nine years of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator to Frank Reich's coaching staff. 
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Colts Players To Watch, Schedule Of Events

Seven Colts players were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. See how you can watch them before and during the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor led all players in 2022 Pro Bowl fan votes as he charged to the NFL rushing title. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising