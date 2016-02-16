Will Frank Gore's Individual Numbers Grow In 2016?

"Before you leave this game, you want to be a champion," Gore told FOX Sports of winning a Super Bowl. "This was my first time on the market and I never went through free agency. I was always under contract. So now I have an opportunity to make a decision for myself. In San Fran, I got there but I didn't win it.

"So seeing this team, with a great quarterback, a great coaching staff, a great organization take it step by step, I felt like if I can come over here and work, add myself to the puzzle ..."

Gore paused for seven seconds and looked at his teammates coming off the field, almost like he was afraid to jinx it.

"I've got a shot, you know?" he finally concluded.