Will Frank Gore's Individual Numbers Grow In 2016?

INDIANAPOLIS – Durable and productive.
When the Colts signed Frank Gore last offseason, those two adjectives were frequently used to describe what was coming to Indianapolis.
The soon-to-be 31-year-old Gore had achieved remarkable consistency over his decade in San Francisco.
What Gore had done with the 49ers was nowhere to be found several time zones away in Indianapolis.
In 2015, with Gore in the fold, the Colts finally achieved some of what was missing out of their own running back position, even if it didn't meet No. 23's normal standards.
Gore's 260 carries for 967 rushing yards last season were numbers no Colts running back has reached since 2007.
Since 1991, only five NFL running backs older than Gore have rushed for more than the 967 total he had last season.
When Week 17 came to a close though, Gore was left wanting more.
A 1,000-yard season, and ending a more than three-year 100-yard rusher drought, very easily could have been reached for the running back with the most consecutive active starts in the NFL.
Consider what Gore's numbers were when the Colts' offense had its two most indispensable players this past year.
- With Anthony Castonzo healthy in 2015, Gore averaged 3.95 yards per carry. Without Castonzo for three games, Gore averaged just 2.68 yards per carry.
- With Andrew Luck healthy in 2015, Gore logged 4.10 yards per carry. Without Luck for nine games, Gore averaged just 3.48 yards per carry.
Gore knows the grander individual numbers should come in 2016.
But like Gore said back in his first Training Camp with the Colts, there's something bigger on his mind.
"Before you leave this game, you want to be a champion," Gore told FOX Sports of winning a Super Bowl. "This was my first time on the market and I never went through free agency. I was always under contract. So now I have an opportunity to make a decision for myself. In San Fran, I got there but I didn't win it.
"So seeing this team, with a great quarterback, a great coaching staff, a great organization take it step by step, I felt like if I can come over here and work, add myself to the puzzle ..."
Gore paused for seven seconds and looked at his teammates coming off the field, almost like he was afraid to jinx it.
"I've got a shot, you know?" he finally concluded.
For the Colts to help Gore reach that elusive mountaintop in 2016, his same individual effort (along with some additional help from others) is again a must.
Frank Gore in action during the 2015 season.