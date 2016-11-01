Why Did The Colts Not Make A Deal At Trade Deadline?

"Do you know the player? Is he a clean-character guy? Does he fit what you're trying to do? And how do you see him actually in the near-term being able to even contribute? Will he be able to learn the system in enough time to even be a factor this year? Because he might have a year left on his deal.

"So there's a lot of factors that come into play, and you also have to look really hard at, is Player B significantly better than what you might already have in-house, but maybe doesn't have quite the experience yet that we don't know the ceiling on yet? So you kind of set yourself back at times if you make those moves. So I've learned a lot in these past four years. We have a different mindset, so to speak, and want to make sure that anybody that we bring in here is the right fit for what the coaches are trying to do or the right fit character-wise, and it's got to fit on multiple levels, because these picks … are too valuable to just throw away."