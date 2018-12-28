Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 17 (2018)

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 17 of the 2018 season:
Colts Team
- Tied for seventh in the AFC in turnover differential (+1)
- Ninth in the NFL in point differential per game (4.0)
- Tied for sixth in the NFL in yardage differential per game (38.0)
- Second in the NFL in opponent penalties called (143)
- Second in the NFL in opponent penalties accepted (122)
——————
Colts Offense
- Seventh in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in total offense (382.9 yards per game)
- Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in passing offense (278.9 yards per game)
- Seventh in the NFL in points per game (26.7)
- 11th in the NFL in yards per play (5.75)
- First in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed (17)
- First in the NFL in sack percentage (2.79)
- First in the NFL in most games with zero sacks allowed (6)
- First in the NFL in third down percentage (49.25)
- Second in the NFL in third down conversions (99)
- Third in the AFC in first downs (347)
- Sixth in the NFL in first downs per game (23.1)
- 11th in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in first down average yardage (6.06)
- Sixth in the NFL In third down conversions (37)
- Fourth in the NFL in inside-the-30 percentage (61.3)
- Fourth in the NFL in red zone percentage (70.2)
- Fifth in the NFL in goal-to-go percentage (82.14)
- Tied for sixth in the NFL in touchdowns (48)
- Tied for sixth in the NFL in games of 400 yards of total offense (7)
- Fifth in the NFL in most points on first offensive possession (42)
- Sixth in the NFL in most points on first offensive possession of the second half (46)
- 10th in the NFL in points off turnovers (67)
- Eighth in the NFL in scoring efficiency (40.6)
-Tied for sixth in the NFL in scoring drives (69)
- Tied for sixth in the NFL in 10-plus-play drives (29)
- Tied for fourth in the NFL in two-point conversions (4)
- Tied for fifth in the NFL in two-point conversion success rate (.800)
- First in the NFL in touchdown receptions by tight ends (19)
- Third in the NFL in receptions by tight ends (102)
Quarterback Andrew Luck
- Second in the NFL in passing attempts (604)
- Second in the NFL in completions (406)
- 11th in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in completion percentage (67.2)
- Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in passing yards (4,308)
- Second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (36)
- Seventh in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in touchdown percentage (6.0)
- 12th in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in passer rating (98.0)
- 11th in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in third-down passer rating (94.4)
- Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in fourth-quarter passer rating (109.1)
- Tied for third in the NFL in first-down throws (221)
- First in the NFL in completions in fourth quarter and overtime (132)
- Third in the NFL in passing yards in fourth quarter and overtime (1,326)
- Fourth in the NFL in completion percentage in fourth quarter and overtime (71.1)
- Tied for first in the NFL in passing touchdowns in fourth quarter and overtime (12)
Tight end Eric Ebron
- Third in the NFL and first among tight ends in touchdown receptions (12)
- Tied for 11th in the AFC and third among NFL tight ends in third-down receptions (20)
- Fifth among NFL tight ends in receiving yards (690)
- Sixth among NFL tight ends in receptions (62)
- Tied for ninth in the NFL, fifth in the AFC and first among tight ends in scoring by nonkickers (78)
- Tied for second in the NFL and tied for first among tight ends in games of multiple touchdown receptions (3)
- Tied for third among NFL tight ends in red zone receptions (9)
- Tied for first among NFL tight ends in red zone touchdown receptions (9)
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
- Tied for 11th in the NFL and tied for fourth in the AFC in third-down receptions (23)
- 12th in the NFL and sixth in the AFC in receiving yards (1,209)
- 10th in the AFC in receptions (74)
- 10th in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (1,209)
- Tied for sixth in the NFL in games of multiple touchdown receptions (2)
Running back Marlon Mack
- 10th in the AFC in rushing yards (789)
Running back Nyheim Hines
- Fifth among NFL rookies in first downs (44)
- Second among NFL rookies in receptions (60)
- Eighth among NFL rookies in scrimmage yards (710)
Running back Jordan Wilkins
- Seventh in the NFL and first among running backs in highest rushing average (5.58; minimum 50 rushing attempts)
——————
Colts Defense
- 11th in the NFL and seventh in the AFC in total defense (344.9 yards allowed per game)
- Eighth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in rushing defense (102.2 yards allowed per game)
- Sixth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.84)
- Eighth in the AFC in passing defense (242.7 yards allowed per game)
- 11th in the NFL in yards allowed per play (5.75)
- Fifth in the NFL and third in the AFC in first down average yardage allowed (5.15)
- Tied for seventh in the NFL in inside-the-30 percentage allowed (42.9)
- 11th in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in red zone percentage allowed (53.5)
- Tied for eighth in the NFL in fourth down percentage allowed (50.0)
- 11th in the NFL in red zone percentage allowed (53.49)
- Tied for first in the NFL in fewest 100-yard rushers allowed (0)
- Fifth in the NFL in most opponent negative rushing plays (63)
- Sixth in the NFL in most opponent negative plays (105)
- Second in the NFL in tackles for loss (90.0)
- First in the NFL in players with at least 12.0 tackles for loss (4)
- Tied for third in the NFL with most players with at least 5.5 sacks (3)
- Tied for seventh in the NFL in fumble recoveries (10)
- Tied for eighth in the NFL in forced fumbles (15)
- Eighth in the NFL in fewest 20-plus-yard plays allowed (50)
Linebacker Darius Leonard
- First in the NFL in total tackles (155)
- First in the NFL in solo tackles (107)
- Tied for first in the NFL in most 10-plus tackle games (7)
- Second among NFL rookies in sacks (7.0)
- Tied for fourth in the NFL and first among rookies in forced fumbles (4)
- Tied for fifth in the NFL, tied for fourth in the AFC and tied for first among rookies in fumble recoveries (2)
Defensive end Kemoko Turay
- Tied for eighth among NFL rookies in sacks (4.0)
- Tied for third among NFL rookies in quarterback hits (13
Defensive tackle/end Denico Autry
- Tied for ninth in the AFC and third among NFL interior defensive linemen in sacks (9.0)
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Seventh in the AFC in average starting position allowed (24.9)
- Second in the NFL in punt return average allowed (4.4)
- Seventh in the NFL in kickoff return average allowed (21.2)
Punter Rigoberto Sanchez
- Fifth in the NFL and first in the AFC in net average punting (42.5)
- Eighth in the NFL and third in the AFC in punting average (46.0)
- Fifth in the NFL and third in the AFC in touchbacks on kickoffs (57)
Kicker Adam Vinatieri
- Sixth in the AFC in scoring by kickers (104)
Wide receiver Chester Rogers
- 10th in the NFL and seventh in the AFC in punt return average (9.8)