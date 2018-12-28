Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 17 (2018)

——————

Colts Offense

- Seventh in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in total offense (382.9 yards per game)

- Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in passing offense (278.9 yards per game)

- Seventh in the NFL in points per game (26.7)

- 11th in the NFL in yards per play (5.75)

- First in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed (17)

- First in the NFL in sack percentage (2.79)

- First in the NFL in most games with zero sacks allowed (6)

- First in the NFL in third down percentage (49.25)

- Second in the NFL in third down conversions (99)

- Third in the AFC in first downs (347)

- Sixth in the NFL in first downs per game (23.1)

- 11th in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in first down average yardage (6.06)

- Sixth in the NFL In third down conversions (37)

- Fourth in the NFL in inside-the-30 percentage (61.3)

- Fourth in the NFL in red zone percentage (70.2)

- Fifth in the NFL in goal-to-go percentage (82.14)

- Tied for sixth in the NFL in touchdowns (48)

- Tied for sixth in the NFL in games of 400 yards of total offense (7)

- Fifth in the NFL in most points on first offensive possession (42)

- Sixth in the NFL in most points on first offensive possession of the second half (46)

- 10th in the NFL in points off turnovers (67)

- Eighth in the NFL in scoring efficiency (40.6)

-Tied for sixth in the NFL in scoring drives (69)

- Tied for sixth in the NFL in 10-plus-play drives (29)

- Tied for fourth in the NFL in two-point conversions (4)

- Tied for fifth in the NFL in two-point conversion success rate (.800)

- First in the NFL in touchdown receptions by tight ends (19)