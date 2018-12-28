Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 17 (2018)

Take a weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 17 of the 2018 season.

Dec 28, 2018 at 05:03 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 17 of the 2018 season:

Colts Team

- Tied for seventh in the AFC in turnover differential (+1)

- Ninth in the NFL in point differential per game (4.0)

- Tied for sixth in the NFL in yardage differential per game (38.0)

- Second in the NFL in opponent penalties called (143)

- Second in the NFL in opponent penalties accepted (122)

——————

Colts Offense

- Seventh in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in total offense (382.9 yards per game)

- Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in passing offense (278.9 yards per game)

- Seventh in the NFL in points per game (26.7)

- 11th in the NFL in yards per play (5.75)

- First in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed (17)

- First in the NFL in sack percentage (2.79)

- First in the NFL in most games with zero sacks allowed (6)

- First in the NFL in third down percentage (49.25)

- Second in the NFL in third down conversions (99)

- Third in the AFC in first downs (347)

- Sixth in the NFL in first downs per game (23.1)

- 11th in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in first down average yardage (6.06)

- Sixth in the NFL In third down conversions (37)

- Fourth in the NFL in inside-the-30 percentage (61.3)

- Fourth in the NFL in red zone percentage (70.2)

- Fifth in the NFL in goal-to-go percentage (82.14)

- Tied for sixth in the NFL in touchdowns (48)

- Tied for sixth in the NFL in games of 400 yards of total offense (7)

- Fifth in the NFL in most points on first offensive possession (42)

- Sixth in the NFL in most points on first offensive possession of the second half (46)

- 10th in the NFL in points off turnovers (67)

- Eighth in the NFL in scoring efficiency (40.6)

-Tied for sixth in the NFL in scoring drives (69)

- Tied for sixth in the NFL in 10-plus-play drives (29)

- Tied for fourth in the NFL in two-point conversions (4)

- Tied for fifth in the NFL in two-point conversion success rate (.800)

- First in the NFL in touchdown receptions by tight ends (19)

- Third in the NFL in receptions by tight ends (102)

Quarterback Andrew Luck

- Second in the NFL in passing attempts (604)

- Second in the NFL in completions (406)

- 11th in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in completion percentage (67.2)

- Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in passing yards (4,308)

- Second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (36)

- Seventh in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in touchdown percentage (6.0)

- 12th in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in passer rating (98.0)

- 11th in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in third-down passer rating (94.4)

- Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in fourth-quarter passer rating (109.1)

- Tied for third in the NFL in first-down throws (221)

- First in the NFL in completions in fourth quarter and overtime (132)

- Third in the NFL in passing yards in fourth quarter and overtime (1,326)

- Fourth in the NFL in completion percentage in fourth quarter and overtime (71.1)

- Tied for first in the NFL in passing touchdowns in fourth quarter and overtime (12)

Tight end Eric Ebron

- Third in the NFL and first among tight ends in touchdown receptions (12)

- Tied for 11th in the AFC and third among NFL tight ends in third-down receptions (20)

- Fifth among NFL tight ends in receiving yards (690)

- Sixth among NFL tight ends in receptions (62)

- Tied for ninth in the NFL, fifth in the AFC and first among tight ends in scoring by nonkickers (78)

- Tied for second in the NFL and tied for first among tight ends in games of multiple touchdown receptions (3)

- Tied for third among NFL tight ends in red zone receptions (9)

- Tied for first among NFL tight ends in red zone touchdown receptions (9)

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

- Tied for 11th in the NFL and tied for fourth in the AFC in third-down receptions (23)

- 12th in the NFL and sixth in the AFC in receiving yards (1,209)

- 10th in the AFC in receptions (74)

- 10th in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (1,209)

- Tied for sixth in the NFL in games of multiple touchdown receptions (2)

Running back Marlon Mack

- 10th in the AFC in rushing yards (789)

Running back Nyheim Hines

- Fifth among NFL rookies in first downs (44)

- Second among NFL rookies in receptions (60)

- Eighth among NFL rookies in scrimmage yards (710)

Running back Jordan Wilkins

- Seventh in the NFL and first among running backs in highest rushing average (5.58; minimum 50 rushing attempts)

——————

Colts Defense

- 11th in the NFL and seventh in the AFC in total defense (344.9 yards allowed per game)

- Eighth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in rushing defense (102.2 yards allowed per game)

- Sixth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.84)

- Eighth in the AFC in passing defense (242.7 yards allowed per game)

- 11th in the NFL in yards allowed per play (5.75)

- Fifth in the NFL and third in the AFC in first down average yardage allowed (5.15)

- Tied for seventh in the NFL in inside-the-30 percentage allowed (42.9)

- 11th in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in red zone percentage allowed (53.5)

- Tied for eighth in the NFL in fourth down percentage allowed (50.0)

- 11th in the NFL in red zone percentage allowed (53.49)

- Tied for first in the NFL in fewest 100-yard rushers allowed (0)

- Fifth in the NFL in most opponent negative rushing plays (63)

- Sixth in the NFL in most opponent negative plays (105)

- Second in the NFL in tackles for loss (90.0)

- First in the NFL in players with at least 12.0 tackles for loss (4)

- Tied for third in the NFL with most players with at least 5.5 sacks (3)

- Tied for seventh in the NFL in fumble recoveries (10)

- Tied for eighth in the NFL in forced fumbles (15)

- Eighth in the NFL in fewest 20-plus-yard plays allowed (50)

Linebacker Darius Leonard

- First in the NFL in total tackles (155)

- First in the NFL in solo tackles (107)

- Tied for first in the NFL in most 10-plus tackle games (7)

- Second among NFL rookies in sacks (7.0)

- Tied for fourth in the NFL and first among rookies in forced fumbles (4)

- Tied for fifth in the NFL, tied for fourth in the AFC and tied for first among rookies in fumble recoveries (2)

Defensive end Kemoko Turay

- Tied for eighth among NFL rookies in sacks (4.0)

- Tied for third among NFL rookies in quarterback hits (13

Defensive tackle/end Denico Autry

- Tied for ninth in the AFC and third among NFL interior defensive linemen in sacks (9.0)

——————

Colts Special Teams

- Seventh in the AFC in average starting position allowed (24.9)

- Second in the NFL in punt return average allowed (4.4)

- Seventh in the NFL in kickoff return average allowed (21.2)

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez

- Fifth in the NFL and first in the AFC in net average punting (42.5)

- Eighth in the NFL and third in the AFC in punting average (46.0)

- Fifth in the NFL and third in the AFC in touchbacks on kickoffs (57)

Kicker Adam Vinatieri

- Sixth in the AFC in scoring by kickers (104)

Wide receiver Chester Rogers

- 10th in the NFL and seventh in the AFC in punt return average (9.8)

Advertising