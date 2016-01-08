When Will The Colts Draft In 2016?

INDIANAPOLIS – For just the second time since 2002, the Colts will select in the top 20 overall picks of an NFL Draft.

The Colts are slotted in the No. 18 overall position for April's NFL Draft.

This year's draft will take place April 28-30 in Chicago. The first round will be on the 28th (Thursday). The second and third rounds will commence on the 29th (Friday). Then the final four rounds will take place on the 30th (Saturday).

In 2016, the Colts have selections in six of the seven rounds. Their sixth-round pick was traded to Oakland back in August for linebacker Sio Moore.

The Colts have been in the No. 18 spot of a draft twice in team history:

1970: RB-Norm Bulaich (TCU)

1981: DT-Donnell Thompson (North Carolina)

Since coming to Indianapolis, the Colts have chosen in the 11-20 range on five different occasions:

1984: OG-Ron Solt (19th overall)

1995: DL-Ellis Johnson (15th overall)

1996: WR-Marvin Harrison (19th overall)

1997: OT-Tarik Glenn (19th overall)

2002: DE-Dwight Freeney (11th overall)

The final 2016 draft order will come following the playoffs:

Titans (3-13) Browns (3-13) Chargers (4-12) Cowboys (4-12) Jaguars (5-11) Ravens (5-11) 49ers (5-11) Dolphins (6-10 Buccaneers (6-10) Giants (6-10) Bears (6-10) Saints (7-9) Eagles (7-9) Raiders (7-9) Rams (7-9) Lions (7-9) Falcons (8-8) 18. Colts (8-8) Bills (8-8) Jets (10-6)

(Subject to playoffs)

Redskins (9-7) Texans (9-7) Steelers (10-6) Seahawks (10-6) Packers (10-6) Chiefs (11-5) Vikings (11-5) Patriots (12-4, pick forfeited due to Deflategate) Bengals (12-4) Broncos (12-4) Cardinals (13-3) Panthers (15-1)

Past No. 18 Picks

