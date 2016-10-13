What To Watch For: Colts Vs. Texans

"Unfortunately that's really what it is. The quarterback controls everything. The quarterback controls the pass rush. If you are throwing the ball in 1.8 seconds like Tom Brady does, teams give up on blitzing you. They just aren't going to do it. They are going to drop into coverage. Now you better have some quick guys that can get open on some quick routes. You better have a running back that you feel really good about running routes out of the backfield. Your tight end better be really good. So there's always a way to do better, from the quarterback position as far as controlling the pass rush. But even with that said, even the best of the quarterbacks have to take that 1.8-1.9, 2.1-2.2 release time and then hold it with a three-man rush or when they are playing Cover-2 man and hold it and wait for the big play.

"It always makes me laugh. You think about offensive linemen if you have no sacks, or very few sacks, like they did in the Peyton Manning days or like with Tom Brady, you go, 'Oh my, that offensive line is the greatest thing that ever happened.' If they have a lot of sacks you go, 'Oh my gosh, that line stinks.' Well in reality, just look at the play of the guys. It has a lot to do with is this a quarterback that holds the ball and wants to go for a lot of big plays? I would too if I had T.Y. Hilton. This guy is unbelievable down the field. Or is he a guy that wants to get it out of his hands? Let's face it, there's a reason why Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were/are still playing into their late 30s. They didn't absorb the hits that Andrew Luck has been taking. He's still a young player. To some extent, I think he's still figuring it out. They are still trying to adapt and build this great offensive line around him. They have spent a lot of draft picks to try and make him better and I think they are going to get there. Are they going to get there this week? Maybe. It's important they get there this week because this (Houston) team can get after the quarterback."